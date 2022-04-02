BANGKOK TEST & GO

Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

11538 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+19 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) is one of Asia Pacific's largest hotels, with over 500 rooms and suites, all fully equipped with modern amenities to ensure the most comfortable stay. The hotel is located within Bangkok's central business district, connected to Central World, Asia Pacific's largest lifestyle living mall with over 500 stores and 50 restaurants. Guests will enjoy the convenience of easy access to both the Siam and Chidlom BTS stations via the skywalk, making it unnecessary to endure the city's chaotic traffic jams. On-site restaurants include Fifty Five, the open air Red Sky on the 55th floor offering dramatic views over Bangkok, as well as Ginger serving Chinese, Japanese and Thai food. There is also The World, a 24-hour international dining experience on the 24th floor. Unwind after a long day with a visit to SPA Cenvaree for a variety of relaxing treatments. A central location, with easy access to the famed shopping areas of the city, Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) will please even the most discerning of travelers.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Centara Grand at Central World Hotel (SHA Certified)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

999/99 Rama 1 Road, Patumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

파트너 호텔

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
평가
1458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
평가
2090 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
평가
3139 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
2605 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
평가
7337 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
평가
1762 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
평가
609 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
평가
32 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
평가
4289 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
평가
2062 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
평가
4953 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU