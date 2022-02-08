Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 캐피탈 O 1111 아난다 란타 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 캐피탈 O 1111 아난다 란타 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Capital O 1111 Ananda Lanta Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



아름다운 Khlong Dao와 Pra Ae Long Beach가 내려다보이는 이 리조트는 해변 도로에서 8에이커를 차지합니다. 48개의 객실을 보유한 각 객실에는 전용 발코니가 있으며 현대적인 장식으로 세련되게 꾸며져 있습니다. 숙소에서 불과 몇 걸음 거리에 란타섬의 유명한 쇼핑, 식사, 엔터테인먼트 지역이 있습니다. 편리한 위치, 헌신적인 직원, 일류 시설을 갖춘 Capital O 1111 Ananda Lanta Resort(SHA Plus+)는 오랫동안 여행객들에게 사랑받아 왔습니다. 원하는 숙박 날짜를 입력하고 온라인 예약 양식을 제출하여 Capital O 1111 Ananda Lanta Resort(SHA Plus+)를 예약하십시오.

