Buddy Oriental Riverside Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1

530 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Buddy Oriental Riverside HotelTake everything available in Bangkok with a comfort stay at Buddy Oriental Riverside Hotel. Not sure what you want to do in Bangkok? Keep your choices easy and open and go with the flow when staying at Buddy Oriental Riverside Hotel, just 11.1 km from Don Mueang International Airport.Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by Buddy Oriental Riverside Hotel. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. Shuttle services provided by the hotel make exploring Bangkok even more convenient.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Buddy Oriental Riverside Hotel guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Rooms are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Buddy Oriental Riverside Hotel even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Buddy Oriental Riverside Hotel. Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's karaoke rooms, bar and nightclub can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Guests who prefer to make their own meals will love the in-house BBQ facilities available here.Recreational facilities at Buddy Oriental Riverside Hotel are designed for escape and relaxation. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage, spa and sauna. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the hotel's poolside bar.Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility.Reasons to stay hereGuests who stayed here rated the facilities above 91% of other accommodations in the city.Know you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 95% of the city's accommodation.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 92% of other accommodations in Bangkok.

주소 /지도

17/56 Moo 7 Sukhaprachasan 2 (Soi No.25), Bangpood Pakkred Nonthaburi 11120, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 11120

