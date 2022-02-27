PATTAYA TEST & GO

Boutique City And Grand Day Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.3

512 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 27, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Pattaya, you'll feel right at home at Boutique City Hotel Pattaya, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 1 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Boutique City Hotel Pattaya also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, closet, internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms to please the most discerning guest. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids). Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, the Boutique City Hotel Pattaya is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

주소 /지도

20 South Pattaya road, Moo 10, Nongprue, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

