블루 몽키 B&B 푸켓 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
독특한 디자인의 Blu Monkey Bed and Breakfast Phuket SHA Certified는 모든 세부 사항에 세심한주의를 기울여 지어진 숙소 인 푸켓에서의 신나는 휴가를위한 훌륭한 선택입니다. 친환경 컨셉으로이 건물 전체에 자연 에너지가 사용됩니다. 이 호텔은 현지 레스토랑으로 둘러싸여 있으며 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 이 언덕 전체에 약 400 마리의 원숭이가 그룹으로 살고있는 푸켓 시내 전망대 인 Rang 언덕의 산기슭에 위치한 Blu Monkey Bed and Breakfast Phuket SHA Certified는 신선하고 새로운 경험을 제공합니다. Blu Monkey Bed and Breakfast Phuket SHA Certified의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. 이 숙소는 Wi-Fi (공공 장소), 전 객실 무료 Wi-Fi, 주차장 등을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 호텔은 다양한 편의 시설을 갖춘 49 개의 객실을 제공합니다. Blu Monkey Bed and Breakfast Phuket SHA Certified에서 따뜻한 환영, 훌륭한 환대 및 완벽한 설정을 발견하십시오.