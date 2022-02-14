HUA HIN TEST & GO

Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8

513 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort - Image 0
Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort - Image 1
Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort - Image 2
Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort - Image 3
Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort - Image 4
Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort - Image 5
+20 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2011, Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort is a distinct addition to Hua Hin / Cha-am and a smart choice for travelers. With its location just 12.3 Km from the city center and 18.6 Km from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, express check-in/check-out. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, linens, mirror, sofa. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include golf course (on site), golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, spa, massage are designed for escape and relaxation. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Black Mountain Hua Hin Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

1 Moo 2 Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin, Hin Lek Fai, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
평가
958 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hua Hin White Villa
8
평가
232 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU