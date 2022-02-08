BANGKOK TEST & GO

Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8

8242 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

This haven found in the heart of the Sukhumvit, an area reputed for its trendy cafes, shopping malls, bars, and restaurants, provides guests a comfortable accommodation with pocket friendly prices. From Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit, guests can easily reach the Terminal 21 shopping center as well as the Asoke skytrain station, connecting you to all the major areas of Bangkok. Each of the 78 rooms at this 4-star hotel feature superior amenities. The rooms come equipped with a flat screen television, an iPod docking station, a DVD player, and complimentary Wi-Fi Internet access. Furthermore, the property also has safety deposit boxes, concierge, as well as a bar/pub. Maintaining high standards at all levels, Best Western Plus @20 Sukhumvit will definitely make your stay a good one.

주소 /지도

17, Sukhumvit Soi 20, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

