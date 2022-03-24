CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.3

1453 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 0
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 1
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 2
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 3
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 4
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman - Image 5
+21 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Nimmanhemin, BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. Situated only 3.3 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, laundromat, taxi service. The ambiance of BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, free welcome drink, mirror, towels, closet are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 BEDGASM Poshtel x Cafe @Nimman
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

19 Nimmanhemin Road Lane 2, Suthep, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
평가
65 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
평가
381 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
평가
20 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU