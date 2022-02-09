CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

BED Nimman - Adult Only - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2

2124 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
BED Nimman - Adult Only - Image 0
BED Nimman - Adult Only - Image 1
BED Nimman - Adult Only - Image 2
BED Nimman - Adult Only - Image 3
BED Nimman - Adult Only - Image 4
BED Nimman - Adult Only - Image 5
+43 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

BED Nimman - Adult Only is located in the vibrant Nimman Haemin district in Chiang Mai and features a garden with an outdoor swimming pool and a large sundeck as well as fast and free Wi-Fi in all areas. Guests can enjoy complimentary water, tea, espresso, snacks, and seasonal fruits throughout the day. All rooms at BED Nimman - Adult Only have a private balcony and are equipped with a 42” flat-screen cable TV, invertor air conditioning, and complimentary mini-bar. The private bathrooms come with a hairdryer, make-up mirror, and free toiletries. The property has a 24-hour front desk, personal safety boxes, and private parking. The room rates include a unique daily breakfast “BED style” and free use of bicycles to explore one of Chiang Mai’s most dynamic areas. Local restaurants and shops, including the famous iBerry Garden, are next door. Chiang Mai University is a kilometer away, MAYA Shopping Center is 1.3km, and the Old City is 1.6 km. It takes only 10-15 minutes to reach Chiang Mai International Airport.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
BED Nimman - Adult Only 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 BED Nimman - Adult Only
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

20 Soi Jum Phee Sirimangkalajarn Rd (Nimman Soi 17) , Tambon Suthep, Amphoe Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU