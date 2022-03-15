PHUKET TEST & GO

Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.4

2226 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is just a five-minute walk to the white sandy beach of Patong and just a few steps away from the nearest shopping and entertainment center. The airport is 45 minutes away by car. All rooms are decorated in contemporary Asian styles with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. On-site facilities include a restaurant that serves fine Thai and international cuisines, a pool bar, the RojVaree Sauna and Spa, and a conference room. Nearby are sports and recreational activities including a golf course, big game fishing, and island/scuba diving excursions. Comfort and convenience are the hallmarks of Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) and their warm hospitality and professional services ensure that all guests have a wonderful stay. To make your reservation at the Baumanburi Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), please use our secure online booking form.

239/1 Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd., Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

