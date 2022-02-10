BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Oasis Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4

527 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bangkok Oasis Hotel, located in the Pratunam area, is a popular choice for travelers. Only 1 km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Bangkok Oasis Hotel offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. A selection of top-class facilities such as 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, elevator, ATM/cash machine on site can be enjoyed here. Guests can choose from 156 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Bangkok Oasis Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

주소 /지도

111 Rama 6 soi 24 Thung Phayathai,Ratchathevi, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

