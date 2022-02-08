BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7

1293 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+55 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 1388 rooms spread over 37 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, linens can be found in selected rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park hits the spot in many ways.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park (SHA Certified)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

199 Sukhumvit Soi 22, Klong Ton, Klong Toey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
평가
4142 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
평가
5421 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
평가
669 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
11540 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
평가
3449 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
평가
668 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU