반스 다이빙 리조트 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

코타오에 편리하게 위치한 Ban's Diving Resort는 이 활기찬 도시를 탐험하기에 좋은 거점입니다. 여기에서 손님들은 활기찬 도시가 제공하는 모든 것에 쉽게 접근할 수 있습니다. 레인보우 피쉬 다이버즈, Goodtime Adventures, Sairee Beach 등과 같은 다양한 명소를 방문해보세요. Ban's Diving Resort는 손님들이 편안함을 느끼실 수 있도록 최선을 다하고 있습니다. 이를 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 편의 시설을 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 일일 청소 서비스, 티켓 서비스, 여행 가방 보관, Wi-Fi (공공 장소) 같은 최상급의 시설을 호텔에서 즐기실 수 있습니다. 또한 모든 객실은 다양한 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 대부분의 객실에서 평면 TV, 추가 화장실, 거울, 타월, 무선 인터넷(무료) 등을 제공합니다. 호텔은 전용 해변, 실외 수영장, 스파, 마사지, 수영장(어린이용) 같은 독특한 여가를 즐길 수 있는 기회를 제공합니다. 본 숙소(반스 다이빙 리조트)는 코타오에서 여행을 시작하기에 적합합니다.

