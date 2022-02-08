PHUKET TEST & GO

반스 다이빙 리조트 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.7

797 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

코타오에 편리하게 위치한 Ban's Diving Resort는 이 활기찬 도시를 탐험하기에 좋은 거점입니다. 여기에서 손님들은 활기찬 도시가 제공하는 모든 것에 쉽게 접근할 수 있습니다. 레인보우 피쉬 다이버즈, Goodtime Adventures, Sairee Beach 등과 같은 다양한 명소를 방문해보세요. Ban's Diving Resort는 손님들이 편안함을 느끼실 수 있도록 최선을 다하고 있습니다. 이를 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 편의 시설을 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 일일 청소 서비스, 티켓 서비스, 여행 가방 보관, Wi-Fi (공공 장소) 같은 최상급의 시설을 호텔에서 즐기실 수 있습니다. 또한 모든 객실은 다양한 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 대부분의 객실에서 평면 TV, 추가 화장실, 거울, 타월, 무선 인터넷(무료) 등을 제공합니다. 호텔은 전용 해변, 실외 수영장, 스파, 마사지, 수영장(어린이용) 같은 독특한 여가를 즐길 수 있는 기회를 제공합니다. 본 숙소(반스 다이빙 리조트)는 코타오에서 여행을 시작하기에 적합합니다.

주소 /지도

3/1 moo1 Haad Sairee, Koh Tao, Sairee Beach, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

