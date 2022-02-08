Balcony Courtyard Sriracha Hotel & Serviced Apartments (SHA Extra Plus) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-placed in the business, restaurants, sightseeing area of Chonburi city, Balcony Courtyard Si Racha Hotel & Serviced Apartm provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Situated only 1.4 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Balcony Courtyard Si Racha Hotel & Serviced Apartm, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Balcony Courtyard Si Racha Hotel & Serviced Apartm is home to 404 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chonburi, the Balcony Courtyard Si Racha Hotel & Serviced Apartm is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.