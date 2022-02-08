PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Suwantawe Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4

937 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the sightseeing, shopping, restaurants area of Phuket city, Baan Suwantawe Phuket provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Lard Ploy Khong Market, Lime Light Avenue, Queen Sirikij Public Park. Baan Suwantawe Phuket offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Baan Suwantawe Phuket is home to 30 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including outdoor pool, garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Baan Suwantawe Phuket hits the spot in many ways.

주소 /지도

1/9-10 Dibuk Road, Talad Yai, Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

