KRABI TEST & GO

Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4

153 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+15 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Koh Lanta, Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Scubafish Dive Center, Kantiang Bay, and Liquid Lense Academy. Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like a car park, bicycle rentals, tours, family room, and room service. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts such as Internet access, a refrigerator, complimentary bottled water, desk, and satellite/cable TV to please even the most discerning guest. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include a garden, are designed for escape and relaxation among the beautiful scenery of Kantiang Bay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) your home away from home.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Baan Puteri Lanta (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

114 Moo 5 Kantiang Beach, Ba Kan Tiang Bay, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

파트너 호텔

사이 피피 아일랜드 빌리지
8.7
평가
3402 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

베케이션 빌리지 프라낭 란타
8.2
평가
330 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5
평가
92 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4
평가
321 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
8.7
평가
1120 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피피 하버 뷰 호텔
8.5
평가
414 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피피 홀리데이 리조트
8.4
평가
1621 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라야바디 호텔
9.3
평가
1023 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
다이아몬드 케이브 리조트 & 스파
6.7
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU