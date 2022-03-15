CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Baan Namping Riverside Village - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.8

108 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This Chiang Mai hotel features 13 rooms in six villas, and all of them are designed to interact with nature and the Ping River. If activities like listening to a symphony of chirping frogs and birds in an early morning fog appeals to you, then the Baan Namping Riverside Village is your type of place. It is actually about 40 minutes from the city, but airport transfers are available. Other freebies include fruit, coffee, tea, water, Internet access, kayaking, and bicycling, and the remote garden location only adds to the concept. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Baan Namping Riverside Village.

주소 /지도

59/2-3 Mu 7 , Chonlapratarn road , kuamung , saraphi , Chiang Mai, Saraphi, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50140

