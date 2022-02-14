반 카론 부리 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

카론 중심부에 위치한 Baan Karonburi Resort는 백사장과 수정처럼 맑은 바닷물 옆에 자랑스럽게 자리 잡고 있습니다. 4 층에 걸쳐 펼쳐진이 리조트는 섬의 다른 지역의 교통과 소음에서 떨어진 아늑한 휴양지를 제공합니다. 다국어를 구사하는 유능한 직원이 모든 요구 사항을 처리해드립니다. 해변은 호텔 본관에서 매우 가까운 거리에있어 일광욕 애호가와 해변 애호가에게 이상적인 숙박 시설입니다. 구내 편의 시설로는 풀 사이드 바, 바다 전망 레스토랑, 편안한 태국 마사지, 인터넷 접속이 있습니다. Baan Karonburi Resort에서 예약을 계속하려면 보안 온라인 양식에 도착 및 출발 날짜를 입력하십시오.

