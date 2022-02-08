BANGKOK TEST & GO

Baan Chart Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2

1263 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Baan Chart Hotel - Image 0
Baan Chart Hotel - Image 1
Baan Chart Hotel - Image 2
Baan Chart Hotel - Image 3
Baan Chart Hotel - Image 4
Baan Chart Hotel - Image 5
+37 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, Baan Chart Hotel is the perfect choice. With its location just 0.5 km from the city center and 40 km from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to K.Boss Tailors, Suit up! Bespoke Tailor, Yes Boss Tailor give to this hotel a special charm. At Baan Chart Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Baan Chart Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Baan Chart Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Baan Chart Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

98 Chakrapong Rd., Taladyod, Pranakorn,, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
평가
1324 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
평가
1352 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
평가
609 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
평가
2062 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
평가
1763 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
평가
4953 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
평가
7337 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
평가
778 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU