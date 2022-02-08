BANGKOK TEST & GO

Aurora Suvarnabhumi - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Aurora Suvarnabhumi features a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center and bar in Bang Bo. Each room at the 5-star hotel has garden views, and guests can enjoy access to a shared lounge and to a garden. The property provides room service, a kids' club and currency exchange for guests.

Guest rooms has air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, an electric tea pot, a bidet, a hairdryer and a desk. Rooms come complete with a private bathroom equipped with a shower and free toiletries, while certain units at the hotel also provide guests with a seating area. All rooms will provide guests with a closet and a coffee machine.

Buffet and American breakfast options are available daily at Aurora Suvarnabhumi.

The accommodation offers 5-star accommodations with a hot spring bath and playground.

Free private parking and a business center are available, as well as a 24-hour front desk.

Bangna is 21 miles from Aurora Suvarnabhumi, while Chachoengsao is 29 miles away. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi, 22 miles from the hotel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Aurora Suvarnabhumi 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Aurora Suvarnabhumi
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

88/8 ซอย นวมินทร์1 แยก1 ถนน บางนา - ตราด, บางบ่อ สมุทรปราการ, Bang Bo, Samut Prakan, Thailand, 10560

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
평가
316 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
평가
187 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
평가
211 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
평가
441 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
평가
1250 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
평가
130 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU