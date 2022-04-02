PATTAYA TEST & GO

Asia Pattaya Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.6

615 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

This hotel is set on 22 acres of land, filled with beautiful gardens, tons of activities, and a private white sand beach. Asia Pattaya Beach Hotel boasts 305 magnificent rooms with top-of-the-line amenities, lots of space, and your very own marble bathroom. The property also offers enough fun to keep you and your loved ones enthralled for weeks. Tennis courts, a par-three golf course, and a snooker room are on-site while windsurfing, parasailing, and any other water sports are also available. Positioned in south Pattaya, you are only minutes away from all the charms of this wonderful city, including exciting entertainment and fantastic shopping. Cool off at the huge water park, try bungee jumping, or catch the latest movie at the cinema. The Asia Pattaya Beach Hotel assures maximum pleasure, convenience, and unforgettable memories.

주소 /지도

352 Moo 12 Pratamnak Road Nong Prue, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

