Asia Hotels Group ( Poonpetch Chiangmai ) (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Asia Hotels Group ( Poonpetch Chiangmai )Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, Asia Hotels Group ( Poonpetch Chiangmai ) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.The superior services and facilities offered at Asia Hotels Group ( Poonpetch Chiangmai ) will make for a memorable stay. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Your explorations of Chiang Mai can be assisted with car hire and shuttle services available. Parking is provided free of charge for guests.You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service and luggage storage. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Asia Hotels Group ( Poonpetch Chiangmai ). In-room conveniences such as 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at Asia Hotels Group ( Poonpetch Chiangmai ). To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Asia Hotels Group ( Poonpetch Chiangmai ) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have cable TV to keep guests entertained.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Asia Hotels Group ( Poonpetch Chiangmai ), where breakfast can be provided in house. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out karaoke rooms and bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Never let a day go wasted when you're at Asia Hotels Group ( Poonpetch Chiangmai ) with all the activities and facilities provided. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage, spa and sauna. With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag.Around the propertyVenture outside Asia Hotels Group ( Poonpetch Chiangmai ) and explore Chiang Mai during your stay. Your journey through Chiang Mai can be completed with a short shopping stop at Chiang Mai Night Bazaar located 3.2 km away. Learn about the city's art history with a day at Art in Paradise, Chiang Mai 3D Art Museum located 2.4 km away, where you can see collections by famous artists.Reasons to stay hereSpend less here on rooms than you would at 96% of other accommodations in the city.Verified reviews for this hotel's food and dining options score it better than 87% of accommodations in the city.This accommodation beats more than 82% of competition in the city on room comfort.