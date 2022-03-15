CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.6

880 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+39 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set over the Mae Ping River, this 28-roomed boutique hotel offers the perfect escape into natural beauty and chic design. Situated in Chiang Mai’s old town, guests are in close proximity to the famous night bazaar and just 5 km from the airport. Each room's décor is inspired by the four elements of early Buddhism, honed by a combination of colonial and traditional Thai architecture. At The Tara restaurant, visitors can enlighten their taste buds with both Western and Thai cuisine complimented by an extensive drinks list. After an exhausting day exploring Chiang Mai, be sure to soak up some of the sensory pleasures at Four Elements Spa or perhaps indulge in some yoga and meditation. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Aruntara Riverside Boutique Hotel (SHA Plus+).

주소 /지도

351/1 Charoen Prathet Road, T. Changklan, A. Maung, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand

