Artino Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7

101 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Artino Hotel is ideally situated in Sathorn, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Artino Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. Artino Hotel is home to 18 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Artino Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

주소 /지도

Convent Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

