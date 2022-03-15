KRABI TEST & GO

아리타라 리조트 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.8

4878 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
+25 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Areetara Resort(SHA Plus+)는 인기 있는 노파라타라 해변에 위치하고 있으며 많은 편안함과 고급스러움을 갖춘 현대적인 숙박 시설을 제공합니다. 해변이 단 150m 거리에 있어 이 리조트는 재미있거나 낭만적인 해변 휴가를 보내기에 이상적인 휴양지입니다. 객실은 간소하게 디자인되었으며 가구가 잘 갖추어져 있으며 TV와 IDD 전화기를 포함한 현대적인 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 야외 수영장은 그늘에서 긴장을 풀고 야외 바에서 칵테일을 마시기에 완벽합니다. 구내 레스토랑은 태국 요리와 세계 각국의 요리를 모두 제공하지만 현지 어부가 매일 잡은 해산물을 전문으로 합니다. 아리타라 리조트(SHA Plus+)를 예약하려면 원하는 숙박 날짜를 입력하고 온라인 예약 양식을 제출하십시오.

주소 /지도

177 Moo 3, Aonang Soi 8 Rd, Aonang, Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

