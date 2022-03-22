KRABI TEST & GO

Apple A Day Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5

1519 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Apple A Day Resort - Image 0
Apple A Day Resort - Image 1
Apple A Day Resort - Image 2
Apple A Day Resort - Image 3
Apple A Day Resort - Image 4
Apple A Day Resort - Image 5
+41 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Ao Nang, Apple A Day Resort is an ideal spot from which to discover Krabi. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Apple A Day Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 75 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror which can be found in some rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the boats, canoe, fitness center, hot spring bath, golf course (within 3 km). Whatever your purpose of visit, Apple A Day Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Krabi.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Apple A Day Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Apple A Day Resort
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

234 Moo 3, Ao Nang Soi 8, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

파트너 호텔

사이 피피 아일랜드 빌리지
8.7
평가
3402 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

아난타 부린 리조트
8.2
평가
1479 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
스몰 리조트
8.1
평가
900 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
크라비 라 플라야 리조트
8
평가
1021 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
차다 타이 빌리지
7.9
평가
691 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
크라비 아쿠아마린 리조트
7.9
평가
755 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베케이션 빌리지 프라낭 인
7.9
평가
2864 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
피스 라구나 리조트
8.1
평가
3503 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
크라비 차 다 리조트
7.5
평가
634 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU