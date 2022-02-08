PHUKET TEST & GO

Andaman House (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9

231 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Andaman House (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Andaman House (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Andaman House (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Andaman House (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Andaman House (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Andaman House (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+17 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Andaman House, located in Patong, Phuket, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as Wat Suan Khiri Wong, Wat Suwankeereewong, Pa Tong Mosque within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, diving, water sports (non-motorized). Andaman House is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Andaman House (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Andaman House (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

62 Prabaramee Rd., Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

파트너 호텔

호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

더 프루타 부티크 호텔
8.4
평가
670 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
오크 우드 호텔 저니 허브 푸켓
7.7
평가
221 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
스카이뷰 리조트 푸켓 빠통 비치
10
평가
3 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
라마다 바이 윈덤 푸켓 디바 나 파통
8.4
평가
658 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
디바 나 파통 리조트 & 스파
8
평가
2519 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
평가
89 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
오스트리안 가든 - 타이 판 빌리지
8.7
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU