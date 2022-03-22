PHUKET TEST & GO

Amber Residence - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7

290 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Amber Residence - Image 0
Amber Residence - Image 1
Amber Residence - Image 2
Amber Residence - Image 3
Amber Residence - Image 4
Amber Residence - Image 5
+3 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This small hotel in the heart of Phuket provides a blend of Thai style decor and modern amenities. From here, you are just 100 meters to the beach where you have numerous options for water sports on offer. You can also easily book a dive or a snorkeling trip to one of the nearby islands. And with tour assistance available at the hotel, you are sure to be getting the best available information. Amber Residence is not only competitively priced, but also offers excellent facilities and a location that lets you make the best out of your stay on the island.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Amber Residence 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Amber Residence
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

195 Phrabaramee Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150 Tel.076-346265

파트너 호텔

호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

빠통 파라곤 리조트 & 스파
7.8
평가
917 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
다이아몬드 클리프 리조트 & 스파
8.5
평가
1915 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
평가
89 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
오스트리안 가든 - 타이 판 빌리지
8.7
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
빠통 선셋 빌라 푸켓
9.1
평가
32 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
파통 로지 호텔
7
평가
403 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
안다만 비치 스위트 호텔
7.8
평가
818 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
평가
421 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU