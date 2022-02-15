BANGKOK TEST & GO

Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5

581 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located beside the vibrant Petchburi Road, this 4-star lodging offers its distinct character enhanced with all amenities you expect from a resort in its class. The property boasts an exclusive selection of 129 residences - from studios to two bedroom units - that are uniquely adorned with signature Amari décor. The residences come well-equipped with modern amenities featuring spacious living and dining areas, work areas and fully-equipped kitchens. Guests may make use of the excellent recreational and leisure facilities including a gym, outdoor pool, and spa. Along with its cozy accommodation, guests are within easy reach of the MRT subway station and minutes away from Bangkok Hospital and Thonglor (Sukhumvit 55). If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Amari Residences Bangkok (SHA Certified).

주소 /지도

36, Soi Soonvijai 3, Yaek 6, New Petchburi Road, Soi 47, Huay Kwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10320

