CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1

901 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+15 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, ALEXA Hostel is ideally situated in Nimmanhemin, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. ALEXA Hostel offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, postal service. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide flat screen television, clothes rack, free welcome drink, linens, locker to please the most discerning guest. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, ALEXA Hostel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 ALEXA Nimman Hostel (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

2/8 Soi 3 Nimmanhaemin Road, Suthep, Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2
평가
1034 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU