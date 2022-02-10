PATTAYA TEST & GO

Aiyara Palace Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8

702 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 10, 2022
Aiyara Palace Hotel - Image 0
Aiyara Palace Hotel - Image 1
Aiyara Palace Hotel - Image 2
Aiyara Palace Hotel - Image 3
Aiyara Palace Hotel - Image 4
Aiyara Palace Hotel - Image 5
+24 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A massive property with spires, Aiyara Palace Hotel would be difficult to miss. Pattaya offers activities for everyone, from lying on the beach and water sports to nightlife and shopping. You can easily walk to the beach as well as to many restaurants surrounding the hotel, providing guests with several inexpensive dining options. And with ample public transportation available, it is just as easy to reach other areas in this popular Thai resort town. After a day spent walking in the sun and indulging in adventure sports, you will much appreciate the massages and relaxing spa treatments offered here. Aiyara Palace Hotel pleases guests not only with their facilities and proximity to the beach, but also affordable prices.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Aiyara Palace Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Aiyara Palace Hotel
주소 /지도

571/99-100 Moo.5, Pattaya-Naklua Road, Banglamung, Chonburi, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

