BANGKOK TEST & GO

Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9

4 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 16, 2022
Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi - Image 0
Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi - Image 1
Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi - Image 2
Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi - Image 3
Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi - Image 4
Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi - Image 5
+3 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumiTake everything available in Bangkok with a comfort stay at Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi.Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. Taxi services provided by the hotel make exploring Bangkok even more convenient. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's available parking, right on-site.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Some rooms at Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. The hotel also offers bottled water in the rooms for when you feel like needed.It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious free breakfast, which you'll always enjoy at Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel is a top choice, ranking higher than 99% of all other accommodations in Bangkok.Rooms don't get much cheaper than here, being less than 99% of the city's accommodation.This hotel beats 99% of accommodations in the city on value for money.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Airport one station hometel suvarnabhumi
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

1 rom klao 27, Lat krabang , Lat krabang ,bangkok, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

파트너 호텔

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
평가
2090 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
평가
316 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
평가
211 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
평가
441 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
평가
187 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
평가
1250 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
평가
130 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
평가
668 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU