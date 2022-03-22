A Villa Hua Hin Hotel (SHA Certified) - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Hua Hin / Cha-am, look no further than A VILLA HUAHIN HOTEL. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. A VILLA HUAHIN HOTEL offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Hua Hin / Cha-am. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find flat screen television, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as golf course (within 3 km). Whatever your reason for visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am, A VILLA HUAHIN HOTEL is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

점수 0.0 /5 등급 없음 기반 0 리뷰

