PATTAYA TEST & GO

7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5

358 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 15, 2022
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+5 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, shopping, restaurants district of Pattaya, C.K. Pattaya Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya property. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy gift/souvenir shop, ATM/cash machine on site, 24-hour check-in, car park charges applied. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, C.K. Pattaya Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

115//15-16, Pattaya Sai 2 Road, South Pattaya, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung, Chonburi, Walking Street, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
평가
856 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
평가
314 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
평가
463 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
평가
261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU