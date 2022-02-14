총 AQ 호텔 객실 42 침실 파트너 병원 Chularat 9 Airport Hospital

수완 나품 국제 공항에서 차로 단 10 분 거리에있는 Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Hotel은 야외 수영장을 보유하고 있습니다. 우아하게 꾸며진 객실은 에어컨, LED TV, 안전 금고 및 차 / 커피 메이커를 갖추고 있습니다. 욕실에는 욕조와 별도의 레인 샤워기가 있습니다. Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Hotel은 방콕 중심부에서 28.6km 떨어져 있습니다. 방콕 국제 무역 및 전시 센터는 차로 20 분, 파타야 해변은 차로 1 시간 30 분 거리에 있습니다. ASQ 패키지 3 식 (메뉴에 따라 선택 가능), 고속 인터넷, 무료 셔틀 서비스. 테스트 결과가 음성 인 7 일 후에는 수영장에서 휴식을 취할 수 있습니다. 룸 서비스는 오후 8 시까 지 이용 가능합니다.

어메니티 / 특징 두 가지 COVID-19 선별 검사

등록 간호사는 24 시간 이용 가능

무료 출발 당일 무료 COVID-19 인증서 받기

아침, 점심, 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드

공항에서 교통

Wi-Fi 무료 이용

체온계, 수술 용 마스크, 핸드 젤

