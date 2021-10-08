BANGKOK TEST & GO

더 코타이 럭셔리 디자인 호텔 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7

12 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
The Cotai Luxury Design Hotel - Image 0
The Cotai Luxury Design Hotel - Image 1
The Cotai Luxury Design Hotel - Image 2
The Cotai Luxury Design Hotel - Image 3
The Cotai Luxury Design Hotel - Image 4
The Cotai Luxury Design Hotel - Image 5
+39 사진
SLOW RESPONSE
20 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 250 침실
파트너 병원 Sukavej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for The Cotai Luxury Design Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Cotai Luxury Design Hotel은 방보에 있습니다. Assumption University에서 떨어져 Suvarnabhumi Campus, 4km는 식사가 포함 된 숙박 시설을 제공합니다. 야외 수영장 및 피트니스 센터 숙소는 다양한 편의 시설을 제공하며, 숙소는 24 시간 프런트 데스크와 셔틀 서비스를 제공합니다. 룸 서비스와 무료 Wi-Fi를 이용하실 수 있습니다.

호텔의 모든 객실은 에어컨을 갖추고 있습니다. 평면 위성 TV 및 개인 욕실 헤어 드라이어 무료 세면 도구가 제공됩니다. 객실은 업무용 책상과 주전자를 갖추고 있습니다.

이 숙소는 사우나와 어린이 놀이터를 갖춘 4 성급 숙박 시설입니다.

가장 가까운 공항은 수완 나품 공항입니다. 숙소에서 15km 떨어져 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 실시간 RT-PCR에 의한 COVID-19 테스트 (3 회).
  • 호텔과 병원 간 24 시간 구급차 서비스 이동.
  • 화상 통화를 통한 무료 초기 평가 세션.
  • 매일 건강 모니터링.
  • 방에 얼굴 마스크, 알코올 젤, 온도계.
  • COVID-19 검사에서 양성인 경우 병원 입원.
  • 고속 Wi-Fi.
  • 32 인치 TV (위성 채널).
  • 분할 형 에어컨.
  • 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 식사.
  • 돈 므앙 또는 수완 나품 국제 공항에서 호텔까지 공항 픽업 서비스.
  • 24 시간 대기 간호 서비스.
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
점수
3.5/5
평균
기반 20 리뷰
평가
우수한
3
아주 좋아
9
평균
4
가난한
3
무서운
1
더 코타이 럭셔리 디자인 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 더 코타이 럭셔리 디자인 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

🇷🇺Mikhail Chernousov

검토 08/10/2021
도착 17/09/2021
4.5 Superior - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • Big balcony and nice view. Vegetarian meals 3 times a day without extra charge. Big and nice room, good bed, beautiful walls painting, an abstract picture on the wall. TV on the table, not too high on the wall. Fridge, kettle, tea/coffee, dry noodles - complimentary. Nice furniture, nice floor, and curtains. Very nice staff, they were bringing delivery from 7/11 for me Very quickly and communicating Very nicely! I wish them all the very best! ) Plus perfect transfer from the airport.
네거티브
  • Unfortunately not everything was clean in my room. The floor and the bed were nice, but I found a lot of previous guests' hair in the bathroom, storage of empty bottles in the cupboard, and the dirty aircon. I cleaned it myself. I was also washing my pillowcases because during my 14 days staying the hotel didn`t change bedsheets. Even though I requested. The food. It was always cold, I guess because the restaurant put it in boxes long before meals time, and deliver it to the rooms much earlier schedule. The dinner time is at 18.00, but the food was under the door at 16.45. The dirty food boxes were staying in the corridor for hours, and collected maybe ones a day. TV. Just Thai channels! I found only 3 non -Thai: France-24, and two Chinese channels. I think that hotel, which is charging 2000 baht per night could buy an International TV channels pack, it`s not so expensive. Or - install Smart TVs in rooms.

I would do recommend this hotel. Yes, not everything, and AQ measures are not perfect, but the price was good, the room and service are very good, and I liked staying in this hotel. Thank you! )

🇬🇧Brian lewis

검토 07/08/2021
도착 24/07/2021
4.7 Superior - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • 직원은 매우 도움이되고 covid 규칙 n을 고수합니다.
네거티브
  • TV 채널

매우 도움이되는 후드 숙박 직원에 감사드립니다. 내가 요청한 모든 것이 거의 즉시 수행되었습니다. 그들이 얼마나 빨리 응답하는지에 매우 감동했습니다. 매우 감사했습니다.

🇳🇿Chanel

검토 07/07/2021
도착 19/06/2021
3.7 Superior - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • 발코니가 좋았다
  • 직원들은 매우 도움이 되었습니다.
네거티브
  • 음식이 다양하지 않았다
  • 슈퍼 하드 침대
  • 나쁜 와이파이

나는 발코니가 있는 저렴한 방을 찾는 누구에게나 이 장소를 추천하고 싶습니다. 다음에 더 좋은 방으로 업그레이드 할 수 있지만.

🇹🇭Panthanun Chumsakul

검토 01/07/2021
도착 24/06/2021
2.4 Superior - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • 음식의 양이 내가 먹을 수 있는 것보다 훨씬 많고 다양한 식사가 가능합니다.
네거티브
  • 어두운 방과 많은 먼지
  • Wi-Fi가 너무 끔찍합니다 :(
  • 직원이 객실 내 전화를 받지 않습니다.

나는 이전 호텔이 임시 병원으로 바뀌었기 때문에 이곳으로 이사했습니다. 예전 호텔이 더 저렴하고 서비스도 좋았습니다. 여기는 음식만 만족했습니다. 나는 그들이 내 방 전화에 응답하지 않는 이유를 이해하지 못합니다. 만일 내가 긴급 상황에 처했다면 누가 알겠습니까?

🇷🇺Dilia Tukumbetova

검토 29/06/2021
도착 13/06/2021
4.0 Superior - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • 좋았어
네거티브
  • 바퀴벌레

나는 산책을 할 수 없었습니다. 그래서 그것은 태국의 규칙이었습니다. 비싸지 않은 좋은 검역 호텔이었던 것 같아요

🇨🇦Denis bellegarde

검토 10/06/2021
도착 21/05/2021
2.7 Deluxe - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • 너무 많은 음식을 버리거나 살찌십시오.
네거티브
  • 채식주의 자에게는 좋지 않습니다. 30 분마다 같은 뉴스를 반복하는 영어로 단 하나의 TV 채널 .... 정말 실망 스럽습니다.

나는 멋진 일몰이 있기 때문에 추천한다. 작은 발코니는 대단히 감사했습니다. 당신이 그것을 감당할 수 있다면 수천 개 이상의 목욕을 위해 발코니가있는 호텔을 가져 가십시오. Bkk를보고있는 방에 일몰을 요청하십시오.

🇮🇪Peter J

검토 31/05/2021
도착 15/05/2021
4.3 Superior - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • 맛있는 음식! 친절한 직원. 검역은 Ritz 사람들을 기대하지 마십시오
네거티브
  • WiFi는 때때로 정말 나빴습니다.

WiFi 외에는 불만이 없습니다. 직원들은 내가 메시지를 보낼 때 항상 기꺼이 도와줍니다. 검역은 결코 쉬운 일이 아닙니다.

🇲🇾Jaafar Abdul Jalil

검토 28/05/2021
도착 12/05/2021
3.3 Deluxe - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • 훌륭한 알림
네거티브
  • 언젠가는 무서워

꽤 환경. 태국어 이외의 언어로 된 TV 방송이 더 필요합니다. 전염병 관리 절차에 만족하고,

🇮🇱Elena Claudia Rotem

검토 19/05/2021
도착 03/05/2021
2.3 Superior - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • 발코니가있는 넓은 방
네거티브
  • 음식
  • 깨끗한
  • 유지

도착하지 않은 다른 손님을 기다리기 위해 공항에서 한 시간 가까이 기다려야했습니다. 우리가 얻은 첫 번째 방은 끔찍했습니다. 찬장이 떨어져서 더러워집니다. 더 나은 방으로 옮기겠다고 고집 한 후 적어도 깨끗한 방이 생겼고 찬장은 무너지지 않았습니다. 나는 그것을 추천하지 않을 것입니다. 특히 우리가 서부에서 오는 음식은 거의 먹을 수 없었기 때문입니다.

🇮🇱Ofir gevirzman

검토 17/05/2021
도착 01/05/2021
1.2 Superior - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • 아무것도
네거티브
  • 직원 lier 및 도움이 아님
  • 냄비 향신료가 아닌 차가운 음식. 감옥 음식 같은 느낌
  • 호텔에서 태국 은행 송금으로 만 신용 카드로 룸 서비스를 지불 할 수는 없지만 관광객인데 태국 은행 계좌를 어떻게 가질 수 있습니까 ???
  • 은행 송금만으로는 현금으로 711 품목을 살 수 없습니다
  • 호텔은 물만 마시지 않습니다. 달콤한 음료없이 1 주일 동안 머물려고합니다.

호텔이 내 건강을 해친다 며칠 후 나는 음식이 좋지 않아서 화장실에 갈 수 없습니다. 호텔은 차가운 태국 음식 만 제공합니다. 호텔은 falang 패키지를 판매해서는 안됩니다. 지역 주민에게만 해당됩니다. 호텔은 절대로 팟타이나 먹기 좋은 것을주지 않습니다.

🇬🇧PAUL SHAND

검토 29/04/2021
도착 11/04/2021
2.8 Superior - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • 아무것도
네거티브
  • 간호사는 COVID-19에 대한 좋은 테스트를 수행합니다

이 호텔을 예약하면 내가 거기에 있었고 매우 조용했을 때 호텔에 몇 사람이있었습니다.

🇫🇷BRISSONNET COLOMBE

검토 29/04/2021
도착 11/04/2021
3.4 Superior - 1 Bedroom

올바르게 생활하기 위해 필요한 모든 것. 인터넷 연결 수로 인해 낮 동안에는 인터넷 서비스가 중단됩니다. 너무 지루해하고 싶지 않다면 낮에는 자고 밤에는 깨어 있어야 할 수도 있습니다. 올바른 숙박.

🇮🇹Cristiano Landini

검토 29/04/2021
도착 12/04/2021
5.0 Superior - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • 모두
네거티브
  • 아무것도

당신이 매우 친절하고 음식은 매우 좋고 발코니가 필요 이상으로 담배를 피울 수있는 상단입니다 😅🙏👍

🇦🇹Ernst Fischbacher

검토 23/04/2021
도착 29/03/2021
2.4 Superior - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • 공항에 폐쇄, 교통편이 포함되었습니다. 직원들은 최선을 다했습니다.
네거티브
  • 체크인시 정보가 좋지 않아서 스스로 알아 내야했습니다. 5 일 후에 나는 편안한 에어 레아에서 하루 시간을 요청했고, 전화를 받았다고했지만 아무 일도 일어나지 않았습니다. 그래서 저는 Covid 테스트를받는 것 외에는 방을 나가지 않기로 결정했습니다.
  • 음식은 충분했지만 항상 차갑고 모든 것이 똑같은 맛이었습니다. 렌탈 할 수있는 전자 레인지는 THB 2000에 가능했습니다! 1500에 Tesco Lotus에서 구입할 수 있습니다. 무슨 농담 🤣 뜨거운 음식을 제공 할 수 없다면 각 방에 하나씩 놓아야합니다. 14 일 아침 식사 (소시지, 계란, 쌀국).
  • 커피가 부족한 후 7/11에 추가 비용을 지불하거나 주문하라는 지시를 받았습니다. 😤
  • 그러나 어쨌든, 당신은 당신이 지불 한 것을 얻습니다.

그래서 당신은 수천 목욕을 더 보내고 좋은 시간을 보내는 것이 좋습니다. 모두가 최선을 다하기를 바랍니다.

🇩🇰Rasoul Bahrak

검토 29/03/2021
도착 15/03/2021
3.9 Superior - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • 좋은 시설
네거티브
  • 부정적 없음

좋은 관리 ... 머물기 좋은 곳 ... 좋은 개인과 음식은 괜찮 았고 멋진 전망 .........

🇨🇭Arnold Jean-Pierre

검토 25/03/2021
도착 10/03/2021
3.6 Superior - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • 일반적으로 나는 좋은 숙박을했다
네거티브
  • 가끔씩 하루에 두번 씩 먹는 곳인 치킨을 좋아한다면 조금 더 다양하게 먹으면 좋겠네요 !!! 오해하지 마세요 품질과 맛은 훌륭했습니다

Happyyyyyy는 오늘 yessssssss에서 나가서 모든 사람이 강해지기 위해 격리하는 것을 속삭이는 것입니다 ;-))))))

🇹🇭Pariyaporn Khlongkathok

검토 18/03/2021
도착 22/03/1989
3.9 Superior - 1 Bedroom

매우 좋은 서비스 아주 좋은 직원 방 청소 음식이 좋다 그러나 태국 사람들에게 더 매운 음식이 필요합니다

🇵🇰Ahmed Mustafa Kanjoo

검토 07/03/2021
도착 21/02/2021
3.8 Superior - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • 훌륭한 식사. 그리고 그것은 방콕 CBD에서 꽤 떨어져 있기 때문에 분위기는 진정으로 편안하고 편안하며 진정됩니다. 내 방은 나무 울타리를 향하고 있었고 파리가 열려있었습니다.
네거티브
  • Wi-Fi는 한심하고 며칠 동안 몇 시간 동안 연결이 끊어졌습니다. 16 일 동안 아무도 방을 청소하러 오지 않았어요. 저는 제 방에 두 개의 침대가있어서 일주일 후에 침대를 바꿨습니다. 또 다른 불만은 첫날 인스턴트 커피 6 포를 발견했다는 것은 하루에 반도 안되는 것을 의미하는 것입니다.이 커피가 완성되었을 때 더 많이 요청했습니다. 필요하다면 더 사야한다고 들었습니다. . 나는 미래의 손님이 더 이상은 아니더라도 하루에 적어도 한 봉지의 커피를 남기기를 바랍니다.

이 한적한 건물에 머무는 것은 즐거움이었습니다. 6 일째부터 매일 한 시간 씩 격리를 떼어 놓고 거짓말을하기 위해 나갔고, 깔끔한 잔디밭과 수영을하지 않고 차가울 수있는 수영장이 있습니다. Cotai는 훌륭한 음식, 편안함, 열악한 Wi-Fi 및 평균적인 서비스를 갖춘 지역성을 갖춘 멋진 호텔이라고 말하고 싶습니다. 그들은 종종 점심과 저녁 식사, 작은 케이크 조각과 함께 보완적인 과일을 제공하며 커피, 차 또는 국수를 만들기 위해 방에 주전자가 있습니다. 아침 식사는 맛있고 선택할 수 있지만 태국어 또는 영국식 등을 원할 경우 Line 응용 프로그램을 통해 리셉션에 알려야합니다. 또한 레스토랑은 매우 좋고 합리적인 가격이지만 제공되는 음식은 ASQ 패키지는 너무 맛있고 충분히 주문할 필요가 있습니다. 전반적으로 경험은 훌륭했고 나는 16 일간의 맥주를 사용하지 않았습니다. 내일 아침이 지구상에서 내가 가장 좋아하는 도시인 방콕에 가기를 기다릴 수 없습니다.

🇧🇷GERMANDA CATHERINE FIRMINO DOS SANTOS

검토 07/03/2021
도착 12/02/2021
3.8 Superior - 1 Bedroom
긍정적
  • 매우 조직화되었습니다!
네거티브
  • 인터넷이 좋지 않았습니다.

리셉션은 매우 부드럽고 친절하며 도움이되었습니다. 사람들은 그곳에서 매우 친절합니다! 식당에 전화가있을 수 있다고 생각합니다 (다른 음식을 주문할 줄만 있습니다).

🇮🇳Sonja

검토 15/02/2021
도착 12/12/2020
3.8 Superior - 1 Bedroom

ASQ 가격은 29,000 바트였습니다. 그들은 호텔에 체크인 할 때 많은 기본 정보를 제공하지 않습니다. 첫날 음식을 얻을 시간, Covid 테스트 시간, 방 청소 여부, 세븐 일레븐에서 주문하는 방법 등을 모르겠다는 것을 깨달았습니다.

음식은 하루에 세 번 8, 12, 4시에 도착했습니다. 그들은 또한 신선한 과일을 제공합니다. 하지만 때때로 우리는 호텔의 다른 사람들과 함께 열매를 맺는 데 어떤 논리가 사용되고 있는지 궁금해합니다. 때로 대부분의 주민들이 과일로 가득 찬 큰 상자를 받았지만 저는 그렇지 않았기 때문입니다. 😀하지만 저는 대부분이 재미를 발견했습니다. (배급에서 과일을 놓친 적이 없습니다.)

방은 넓고 필요한 모든 것, 큰 침대, 주전자, TV, 작은 냉동실이있는 냉장고, 방 쪽의 큰 싱크대 (세탁에 편리함), 온수 샤워 물 등이 있습니다. 내가 들어 왔을 때 물병, 인스턴트 커피, 차, 인스턴트 국수, 귀 청소 스틱, 샤워 캡, 세탁 세제, 접시 비누, 손 장갑, 치약, 칫솔과 칩이 많이있었습니다.

Line App을 사용하거나 호텔 전화로 호텔 직원과 비즈니스를 할 수 있습니다. 때때로 메시지가 응답을받지 못하거나 오래 기다린 후에도 응답이옵니다.하지만 지금 여기 서두르는 것은 무엇입니까? 그러나 필요한 것이 있으면 필요한 공간이 다 떨어지기 전에 주문하고 일이 발생할 수있는 시간을주는 것이 좋습니다. 나의 모든 소원은 조만간, 때로는 더 많은 노력과 때로는 적은 노력으로 항상 실현되었습니다. 종종 메시지에 대한 응답은 "ok"일 수 있으며 귀하의 요청이 발생할지 여부는 여전히 남아 있습니다. 일반적으로이 "ok"는 귀하의 소원이 이루어짐을 의미합니다. 몇 번만 기다려야합니다. 시간. 그리고 구현되지 않은 경우 전화를 잡고 직원에게 전화하십시오. 많은 직원들이 영어를 잘 못하거나 이해하지 못해서 제가 이해되기 전에 3 명의 다른 직원이 전화를 돌릴 수있었습니다.

Covid 검사는 5 일과 12 일에 이루어졌습니다. 간호사는 전날 오후에 전화를 걸어 취한 시간을 알려주었습니다. 간호사는 아침에 다시 전화를 걸어 시험을 위해 아래층으로 걸어 갈 수있었습니다. 결과는 다음날 오후 전화로 받았다. 첫 검사 결과 하루에 한 시간 씩 야외 시간을 가졌는데, 전날 간호사에게 예약해야했습니다. 간호사가 전화로 예약 한 첫 검사 결과 이후에도 객실 청소가 가능합니다.

고급 스러움을 기대하지 않고 음식을 살 수있는 기본적인 호텔이라면이 호텔을 추천합니다. 평범한 3 성급 태국 호텔이라고 생각합니다.

나는 다른 사람들에게 3 성급 호텔 인 2 주 호텔 객실에 일반적으로 얼마의 비용이 드는지 생각해 보라고 조언합니다. 일반적으로 그 가격에는 음식이나 아침 식사가 포함되지 않지만 이러한 ASQ 요리만큼 좋은 품질은 아닙니다. 그러나 이제이 ASQ 가격에는 호텔 객실, 하루 세 끼 식사, 공항 셔틀, 24/7 간호사, 두 번의 Covid 테스트 등이 포함됩니다.

음식에 대해 까다 롭지 않고 고급스럽지 않지만 발코니가있는 일반 호텔 객실을 찾고 있다면 이것을 추천합니다.

파트너 호텔

The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
평가
100 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
실버 팜
7.9
평가
461 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 살릴 호텔 수 쿰빗 57-통로
8.3
평가
403 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
살릴 호텔 수 쿰빗-소이 통로 1
8
평가
509 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel
7.3
평가
5056 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로하스 레지던스 수 쿰빗
8
평가
3407 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

초르 셰르-더 그린 호텔
7.2
평가
28 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
NY 시티 리조트 앤 스파 방콕
7.2
평가
155 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 그린 뷰 호텔
8.1
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
트로이안 호텔
6.8
평가
20 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
H5 럭셔리 호텔
6.8
평가
25 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
O2 럭셔리 호텔
7.3
평가
73 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
디발 럭스 리조트 & 스파 방콕
8.2
평가
367 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 방콕 수완 나품 에어 포트
8.4
평가
2826 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU