Cotai Luxury Design Hotel은 방보에 있습니다. Assumption University에서 떨어져 Suvarnabhumi Campus, 4km는 식사가 포함 된 숙박 시설을 제공합니다. 야외 수영장 및 피트니스 센터 숙소는 다양한 편의 시설을 제공하며, 숙소는 24 시간 프런트 데스크와 셔틀 서비스를 제공합니다. 룸 서비스와 무료 Wi-Fi를 이용하실 수 있습니다.
호텔의 모든 객실은 에어컨을 갖추고 있습니다. 평면 위성 TV 및 개인 욕실 헤어 드라이어 무료 세면 도구가 제공됩니다. 객실은 업무용 책상과 주전자를 갖추고 있습니다.
이 숙소는 사우나와 어린이 놀이터를 갖춘 4 성급 숙박 시설입니다.
가장 가까운 공항은 수완 나품 공항입니다. 숙소에서 15km 떨어져 있습니다.