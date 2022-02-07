BANGKOK TEST & GO

슈어 스테이 플러스 바이 베스트 웨스턴 수 쿰빗 2 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.7

2344 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
총 AQ 호텔 객실 74 침실
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 32
฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 넷플릭스
  • 소액 예금
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트

방콕 베스트셀러! 방콕 시내에 편리하게 위치한 SureStay Plus by Best Western Sukhumvit 2는 야외 수영장과 구내 레스토랑을 갖추고 있습니다. 숙소 전역에서 무료 Wi-Fi가 제공되며, 구내에 무료 전용 주차장이 있습니다. 플로 엔 칫과 나나 BTS 스카이 트레인 역 사이에 위치해 있습니다.

이 호텔의 모든 객실은 에어컨과 평면 위성 TV를 갖추고 있습니다. 일부 객실에는 바쁜 하루를 보낸 후 쉴 수있는 휴식 공간이 있습니다. 객실에는 안전 금고, 무료 생수, 차 / 커피 메이커가 있습니다. 모든 객실에는 샤워 시설과 비데, 목욕 가운이 구비 된 전용 욕실이 있습니다. 슬리퍼, 무료 세면 도구 및 헤어 드라이어도 제공됩니다.

숙소는 24 시간 프런트 데스크를 운영합니다. 비즈니스 여행객을 위해 다양한 전문 서비스를 제공하는 비즈니스 센터를 이용하실 수 있습니다.

SureStay Plus by Best Western Sukhumvit 2에서 센트럴 엠버시는 750m, 소이 카우보이는 1.1km 거리에 있습니다. 숙소에서 가장 가까운 공항은 21km 떨어진 돈 므앙 국제 공항입니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • One RT-PCR test and free one ATK set
  • Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel
  • including meals during the stay
  • 62 개의 지역 및 국제 TV 채널
  • 세탁 서비스 15 % 할인
  • 객실 내 개별 Wi-Fi 경로
점수
4.1/5
아주 좋아
기반 43 리뷰
평가
우수한
21
아주 좋아
12
평균
7
가난한
2
무서운
1
🇬🇧Angus Dakin

검토 07/02/2022
도착 01/02/2022
2.1 Deluxe Room
네거티브
  • We were given a 7 day stay Pass at Bangkok airport however the hotel interpreted this to be 7 nights.

Despite have second negative PCR tests on day 6 with results day seven we were still not allowed to leave our room. The hotel threatened not to give our Thai freedom pass unless we stayed in the hotel room for one more night,thus further limiting our holiday time away from the hotel. Interpretation of the Thai rules beggars belief even told not to go to reception to raise my concerns( although I did) not that it did any good.

Avoid this hotel at all costs, you are treated like a convict or piece of dog shit!

🇬🇧Angus Dakin

검토 04/02/2022
도착 01/02/2022
2.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Room is OK looks smaller than picture indicates, bed comfortable
네거티브
  • Food is awful, just sent back green curry with uncooked chicken.most food bland, barely wam(never hot)
  • Not allowed to leave room for 7 days, although negative PCR results and triple vaccinated.
  • Would never have booked had known it was so bad.
  • Still have 4 nights in this Prison to go!!

We are ordering in food every day(panda) as food provided is so poor. You would think we had the plague with all the staff in Protective kit.

🇺🇸Michael Esposito

검토 30/01/2022
도착 13/01/2022
4.4 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Process worked surprisingly well
네거티브
  • None

After watching the Thailand Pass rules change for several weeks before my entry, and almost cancelling my trip due to uncertainty, I bit the bullet and got on the plane. When I arrived in Bangkok, I exited the plane, cleared a medical screening station, cleared immigration, grabbed my bags, ad cleared customs (late night, there wasn't much to clear). I found the hotel shuttle, exactly where they said they would be. I was put on a ambulance-style shuttle, driven directly to the hospital where I went thru a 2-station COVID test. Never got out of the van, in and out in literally 2 minutes. Then driven to the hotel and checked in. It is now almost 1AM. Hotel asked if I would like a late meal before retiring I accepted, it was delivered in minutes. After a good meal and some solid sleep, the phone rings at 8:30. My test result is back, it is negative, I am free to check out and travel throughout the country.

After all of my concerns, from start to finish, the entire process worked exactly as described and was flawlessly executed by hotel and medical staff. I was very impressed. Thanks to all involved for an easy and stress-free experience. I am currently in Krabi having the time of my life. :)

🇩🇰Line Sand Kristoffersen

검토 30/01/2022
도착 20/01/2022
2.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • The pool area is nice.
  • The room was clean.
네거티브
  • Our room was double booked, so we walked into somebody else living in our designated room. Furthermore the person was in covid-isolation!!
  • The "breakfast" was terrible.
  • The staff didn't really speak english.
  • Everything in the room (chair, bed frame, etc.) is covered in plastic. Not very nice

Our room was double booked, so we walked into somebody else living in our designated room. Furthermore the person was in covid-isolation!! The "breakfast" was terrible. The staff didn't really speak english. Everything in the room (chair, bed frame, etc.) is covered in plastic. Not very nice. The pool area is nice. The room was clean.

🇧🇪Daisy Verhulst

검토 25/01/2022
도착 09/01/2022
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Just near the Bts PLOENCHIT...
  • Supermarket also very near,coffee shop...
네거티브
  • Food delivered in plastic,but that's the policy off the Covid-19...it was very clean packed. Just so many wast...

Staff was very friendly! Stayed 3 nights which is OK. We were only for 1night in quarantine... If you have to be in quarantine for 1week I would take a bigger room with balcony...

🇩🇪Alex Zimmermann

검토 12/01/2022
도착 26/12/2021
2.9 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Clean
네거티브
  • Unorganised, I was not on the pickup list and had to wait at the airport until that was sorted out.
  • Meals were all ready and purchased from supermarkets.
  • There was no room service available other than that.
  • No drinks available in the minibar.

Inform your customers right away when the PCR results are ready and not wait until they reach out multiple times.

🇨🇭René Zehnder

검토 11/01/2022
도착 25/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Smooth pickup at BKK airport
  • On the way to the hotel a short 2 min visit to the hospital where they take the PCR-Test
  • Result arrived within 12 hours (same-day)
  • Fantastic Thai food at the hotel

Smooth pickup at BKK airport On the way to the hotel a short 2 min visit to the hospital where they take the PCR-Test Result arrived within 12 hours (same-day) Fantastic Thai food at the hotel

🇸🇪Ulf Stefan Lindmark

검토 09/01/2022
도착 21/12/2021
3.2 Deluxe Room

It was easy and fast to take the pcr test. The answer come after 6 hours. The hotel was okay. Thanks.

🇦🇺Raymond Stewart Hocking

검토 07/01/2022
도착 21/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Well organised
  • On time
  • Very comfortable room
네거티브
  • Food

Overall, I was very impressed with the Test & Go program, well organised and hassle free. Good hotel

🇳🇱Kakada Winkelman

검토 05/01/2022
도착 20/12/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Airport pick up and Covid testing was straight forward
네거티브
  • No fault of the hotel but we got there late so we could only select the leftover meals

Everything went smoothly. We arrived quite late, so we slept and got our results directly in the morning. If you have time, I'd recommend picking up snacks and beverages from duty free at the airport, in case the one meal and drink isn't sufficient.

🇺🇸Plamen Simeonov

검토 01/01/2022
도착 17/12/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Everything went as expected/planned, no delays, quick test results (7 hours). Food was OK but not very tasty. I stayed only 10 hours and don't have much else to say.
네거티브
  • No

Everything was as promised. A little wait at the airport (about 20 min) for the hotel van. Quick test results (in about 7 hours). There weren't any problems during the 1-night quarantine procedure.

🇵🇭Carina

검토 28/12/2021
도착 12/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • All good
네거티브
  • None

Everything well organized from airport pick up to hospital for my PCR then to hotel it was all smooth.PCR test result came before noon. Big clean room nice city view

🇨🇭daniel beiser

검토 27/12/2021
도착 08/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • staff super friendly

Everything was pefect, from the arrival till checkout. All 5 Star Service. Hotel super good and perfect located

🇺🇸Becky Martin

검토 17/12/2021
도착 12/01/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • The check-in and check-out were smooth
  • The location was close to a mall and coffee shops
  • I was given plenty of water to drink
  • Clean and comfortable
네거티브
  • I waited a long time at the airport for the van to take me to the Covid testing place and hotel (more than an hour)

Sure Stay is a good place to choose for your overnight quarantine - they delivered everything as promised.

🇨🇭Martin Zenger

검토 17/12/2021
도착 01/12/2021
3.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Friendly staff, flawless service
네거티브
  • Room not as big and comfy as expected but just fine

Overall good service, pick up at the airport, transfer to the test facility and hotel was well organized. Friendly stuff and quick check in at the hotel. Could easily order food, which was quickly delivered.

🇯🇪Paul Lawrence

검토 17/12/2021
도착 01/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Good efficient check in
  • Good location
  • Very friendly staff
네거티브
  • None

I would recommend this hotel to visitors, location is good for sky train and also quiet , would look to stay here again when next in Bangkok

🇫🇷Romain BEILLON

검토 17/12/2021
도착 01/12/2021
4.6 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Very clean
네거티브
  • Not the full menu for food once I arrived at the hotel

This is a very clean and good hotel. The room was perfect, staff was helping and all went very smoothly

🇵🇭Imee Gultiano

검토 17/12/2021
도착 30/11/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • fast check-in
  • organized. We did a PCR test on the way to the hotel
  • fast check-out
네거티브
  • not enough choices in food
  • had to wait a while at the airport

I stayed in a room with my husband and our daughter. It was a comfortable room, but without balcony. Good thing we only had to be quarantined for a night.

🇬🇧Raymond Lunney

검토 08/12/2021
도착 17/11/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Prompt pick up
  • Prompt PCR test
  • Prompt result
  • Very nice hotel staff
네거티브
  • Even though I had paid in full prior to arrival I was charged another 460 bht when leaving

Nice hotel with great service and quick result from test, the only down side was having to pay extra money in departure even though I have evidence that I paid in full prior to arrival

🇺🇸Ryne Miler

검토 08/12/2021
도착 21/11/2021
0.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • None
네거티브
  • All of it - it is theft

The quarantine is ridiculous and is theft from travelers. We arrive with negative test. Forcing us to quarantine and overlay for one night is so ridiculous.

We will NOT be coming back to Thailand while these ridiculous quarantine and documenting and testing policies are in place. You will not get tourists this way. The booking, pricing, and all the documents and insurance to get the Thai pass - it’s terrible. And it’s theft. Stealing from travelers.

Thailand needs to stop this hysteria about covid. Tourists will not come back under this ridiculous program. Let people be free.

The 1-day quarantine; and Thai pass, and all the testing and documents - it does nothing. And it’s a terrible waste of time and money. We will NOT be back while these ridiculous policies are in place.

주소 /지도

89 Sukhumvit Road, Soi 2, Klong Toey, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

