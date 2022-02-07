총 AQ 호텔 객실 108 침실
파트너 병원 Thainakarin International Hospital
객실
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 31m²
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 야외 시설
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 요가 매트
Leenova Hotel은 무료 Wi-Fi와 에어컨이 완비 된 객실과 수영장을 제공합니다.
시콘 스퀘어와 파라다이스 파크 쇼핑 센터는 모두 2km 떨어져 있습니다. 수완 나품 국제 공항은 호텔에서 차로 30 분 거리에 있습니다.
이 호텔의 각 객실은 평면 케이블 TV와 전기 주전자를 갖추고 있습니다. 전용 욕실도 제공됩니다.
구내 레스토랑을 이용하실 수 있으며, 숙소의 프런트 데스크는 24 시간 운영됩니다.
어메니티 / 특징
3.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Quiet place, clean room, and very friendly and helpful staffs.
- The food portions are too small for daily 3 meals, really not good.
This hotel located in quiet place, close to airport, good support with on-site nursing for RT-PCR test. But the daily meals need to be improved.
4.1 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- Room was spacious and clean
- Balcony access
- Garden access after first PCR result
- Enjoyed the Thai food
- Friendly staff and helpful
My stay In quarantine was fine and it passed quite quickly. The staff were helpful and friendly. Hopefully next time I come back quarantine won’t be so long
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- Great place with resonable price
Room is very comfortable, enough space for 1 person to be in 7-8 nights. Staff are very friendly and helpful and make you feel at home.
4.6 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- สะดวกสบาย พนักงานบริการดีค่ะ
ภาพรวมดีค่ะ อยู่ต่อ1วันด้วย พนักงานพร้อมบริการ เริศ
อาหาร 3 มื้อ อร่อยทุกมื้อค่ะ สั่งมาทานจากข้างนอก พนักงานมีจานพลาสติกให้ค่ะ
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- Very helpful and responsive staff
This is a no frill hotel albeit with excellent service. Really value for money accommodation for budget conscious (yet safety) travellers
3.6 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Was taken good care of and had good information.
- I sat 1hour 45 minutes at the airport waiting for the car that should drive me to the hotel without any information.
A pleasant stay when I finally arrived the hotel. Thanks to the hotel staff. I would absolutely come back for a stay at Leenova.
4.9 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
Nice hotel very helpful and staff so friendly. Beautiful room food delicious. Recommended. Don't forget bring your own toothpaste and brush.
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- The receptionist was very professional in handling the swab test situation when I requested the test to be done ASAP. They agreed to my request.
Leenova Hotel is a decent hotel with good food provided. The staff are very patient and very prone in their replies.
3.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Took 6 hours instead of the indicated 8+
Quick results, the room was two single beds instead of a queen or even double, uncomfortable mattress, food was very hard to eat, sandwich had something akin to dog food smeared inside, would have been torture to stay longer than one day.
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
Great service. At the airport when I arrived and straight to the room. Fast testing. Got results in the early morning of my stay.
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Follow procedure for AQ
- Easy to book, etc
- Package all Test and Go: PCR at 1PM~ results came by 6PM~, very fast.
- Food amount was enough
- Complementary drinks, snacks are ok
- Good Wifi speed
- Just need a bit more of maintenance
- Initially they wanted to make me share shuttle from Airport. Upon requested no-sharing, the hotel accommodated it in 15m~
PCR very fast.
Price is also ok, and wifi is fast. can be trusted. Payment done by card online, good booking service.
4.1 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Very nice, polite service
- Fast PCR test turnaround time
- Wifi
- Small balcony
- Spacious room
- Walking distance to Seacon Square
- Car transportation from airport took the long way to the hotel
As the review title says, I'd do 7 nights quarantine here if I had to. Thankfully though it was one night. Every staff at the hotel I interacted with was very polite and helpful, from the front desk to the porter guys. The pick up at the airport can be a little chaotic, but that's not the hotel's fault, airport staff are managing that. I had the PCR test within an hour and a half after checking in, and the result back after 6 hours. There was already food waiting for me in the room. Three meals per 24 hours were delivered promptly.
The wifi was good and the small balcony is great for a breath of fresh air.
The room itself is nice and spacious with quality mattresses and a nice bathroom. No proper table to eat though, just a desk.
The food, as others have noted, might not be to everyone's taste and might not be enough for some people. But if you know you're going to be stuck in a hotel room for 20-24 hours, you have to come prepared with some snacks from home.
The location is great, if you know, and care about, the area. It's next to a 7-11 and about a 20-min. walk from Seacon Square, one of the biggest malls in BangNa-Pravet.
The only slight negative is that the driver from the airport took the long way, for some reason, to the hotel. After a 30-hour flight, taking a 45-50 minute ride to a place that is supposed to be near the airport is not pleasant.
4.4 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Good health keep
- Good employees
Thank you of all……………………
You make may trip good in Thailand.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
1.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Pick up at the airport - nice and comfortable
- Check in late and Check out late
- Foods included a package but missed dinner. For breakfast and lunch was terrible.
Needs quality foods and healthy foods
Needs cleaning in the room likes hand sanitizer
Needs a big sing at the airport to pick up
4.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- Very friendly staff
- Full Access balcony
- Fast Delivering from things I ordered by 7 Eleven
Everything was good. We spent here our quarantine time beginning of october 2021. The staff was very friendly and every day you can spent 30 minutes at the relax point. All food served was typical Thai food and taste good.
3.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
4,000 Baht for one night is a bit expensive - price/quality could be better. Good access to seven eleven and other shops
4.9 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- The room is good, near the airport, the food is delicious
I recommend this hotel Leenova Hotel. My friend recommended to me. If I have a chance, I will come again, valuable for money
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Professionally run and executed
Everything went like clockwork, well organized and efficient, the staff were warm and friendly, the happy ending was the result of a negative test.
4.7 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Room is spacious, friendly staff, good services, I can order from 7-eleven, Grab food.
Recommend this hotel.I will come back again because I have to go to aboard next month. Value for my money.
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- reservation and staffs are very helpful.
- Food is varied and yummy even need to be in plastic boxs every meals.
- Wifi and movies in room
It's better than I expected. It's hard to be in room only for7 days...here, I can get whatever I want. I can order something from outside. If I need to do quarantine again, I will come back here.