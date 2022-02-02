총 AQ 호텔 객실 60 침실 파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 11 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 하이 레지던스 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 하이 레지던스 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy Hotel Refund Policy We offer free cancellation with full refund with at least 7 days’ notice being given. We offer free amendment of arrival date with at least 1 days’ notice being given. Failure to arrive at the hotel without prior notice (no-show), the total room charge will be non-refundable. In case of a cancellation due to external factors such as flight cancellation, positive Covid-19 Test, hotel offers full refund. Supporting evidence needs to be provided at least 2 days prior to arrival to be eligible for this refund.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 디럭스 룸 30 m² ฿28,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

인터넷-Wi-Fi

미혼 커플

흡연실 있음

채식 식사

요가 매트 최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 주니어 코너 스위트 룸 60 m² ฿40,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿31,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿20,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,800 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

목욕통

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

거실

마이크로파

넷플릭스

미혼 커플

흡연실 있음

채식 식사

요가 매트

방콕에서 여행하기 편리한 호텔을 찾고 계신다면 하이 레지던스만큼 좋은 곳이 없습니다. 비즈니스 지구, 수 안룸 야시장, 주말 시장 및 수 쿰빗까지 쉽게 이동할 수있는 MRT 지하철역과 가깝습니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는이 숙박 시설은 도시의 필수 관광지로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 하이 레지던스에서 훌륭한 서비스와 우수한 시설이 잊을 수없는 여행이 될겁니다. 주니어 코너 스위트와 패밀리 스위트에는 식료품 저장실 코너와 거실 및 식당 공간이 있습니다. 모든 유형의 객실에는 발코니가 있습니다. 하이 레지던스 숙박 시설은 어떤 이유로 방콕에 방문 하셔도 지내기에 탁월한 곳입니다.

모든 AQ 호텔 보기 180개 이상의 AQ 호텔 모두 검색

점수 4.3 /5 아주 좋아 기반 2 리뷰 평가 0 우수한 2 아주 좋아 0 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 하이 레지던스 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 하이 레지던스 호텔 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 🇹🇭 Tate L 도착 15/01/2022 4.2 Deluxe Room I had a pleasant 7-Day stay at Hi Residence. Very clean room and well organised airport pickup and pcr test. Service is great and staffs are very responsive. I received a refund when I changed my booking from 14-Day and changed to 7-day, which is great. Thanks for a great stay! 🇸🇬 Ang Kim Kwee 도착 19/05/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room 긍정적 친절하고 도움이 됨 네거티브 생각할 수 없음 ASQ 측정은 잘 정리되어 있고 친절한 직원과 간호사, 음식은 정시에 제공됩니다. 감사합니다

Hotel Offer Brochure