총 AQ 호텔 객실 119 침실
파트너 병원 Bangpakok 9 international hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Amendment or cancellation can be made once free of charge before 7 days of your arrival date.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 28m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
이그제큐티브 스위트 50m²
฿34,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
시나몬 레지던스가 비파 바디 병원과 제휴하여 예산 가격으로 제공하는 15 일 정부 인증 장기 체류 경험
어메니티 / 특징
- 📌 Package Includes
- Real-time PCR for covid-19 Test
- Free!! one way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang International Airport to the hotel
- 1 meal a day with more than 60 menus selection
- Complimentary drinking water, coffee and tea
- Microwave all room service
- In room complimentary router hi-speed Wi-Fi Internet access
- Exercise & Massage equipment rental service
- 20% Discount on a la carte room service menu
- -------------------------------------------
- 🩺 Medical Services by Bangpakok 9 international hospital
- Nursing on standby 24 hours
- Free return transportation to hospital 24 hours service
4.4 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- Good wifi
- Some English language tv
- Nice food
I stayed here for 7 days quarantine before my holiday. My stay was as pleasant as can be expected confined to the room
Everything I needed was in the clean pleasant room
The nurses conducting the tests were very pleasant and polite.
Reception staff very pleasant and polite too
I think this would be a nice place to stay when all covid restrictions are over
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
Good hotel .,.....................,.all ok...............,..............,.,.,. Appena. Uscito soldi ero
4.2 Executive Suite
긍정적 네거티브
- No Thai sim card provided
I sent email to about 10 hotels for booking informations, only Cinnamon Residence answered me back in 2 mins (chat with staff 24 hours available before booking) Free waters free coffee. Comfy like home
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 전체 프로세스가 제대로 구성되어 있습니다. 공항에서 체크아웃까지. 음식은 좋고 음식을 데울 수있는 전자 레인지를 제공합니다. 또한 회의실 장치에 필요한 항목을 찾도록 요청할 수도 있습니다.
내가 말했듯이 전체 프로세스는 멋지게 구성되어 있습니다. 음식도 맛있고 와이파이도 잘 터집니다. 룸서비스도 특정 시간대에만 배달된다는 점을 제외하고는 괜찮습니다. 또한 방에 먼지가 많을 것이므로 빗자루를 요청하는 것을 잊지 마십시오(방을 청소하지 않음). 또한 발코니에 갈 수는 없지만(잠겨 있음) 여전히 창을 열어 태국의 신선한 먼지가 많은 공기를 마실 수 있습니다. 전반적인 검역은 재미 없었지만 꽤 독특한 경험이었습니다.
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 방은 주차장을 바라 보았다. 일상을 관찰 할 수 있었다
- 발코니는 잠겨 있었지만 큰 창문을 열 수있었습니다. 8 / 10mm는 발코니를 열 수 있습니다!
직원들은 매우 도움이되었습니다. 제공된 생수를 끓이는 것이 좋습니다.
인터넷 TV 스 트리머 받기
4.3 Executive Suite
긍정적 네거티브
나는 방이 마음에 들었고 이그제큐티브 스위트를 얻기로 결정한 것이 매우 기쁩니다. 여분의 공간은 2 주 동안 내 방에 머무르는 것을 훨씬 덜 고통스럽게 만들었습니다. 음식도 꽤 좋았고 마음에 들지 않는 식사도 없었습니다.
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Wi-Fi가 좋았습니다. 방은 괜찮 았습니다. 추가 항목을 주문하고 싶다면 옵션이있어서 다행입니다.
- Covid 테스트는 콧 구멍과 목을 다칩니다. 결과를 얻기 위해 그렇게 어렵게 만들 필요가 없었습니다. 음식이 더 좋을 수 있습니다.
격리를 위해 잘 지내십시오. 문제에도 불구하고 확실히 제안합니다. 전자 레인지 음식에 대한 제안이 필요합니다.