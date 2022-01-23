BANGKOK TEST & GO

안야 나나 @ 수 쿰빗-방콕 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.7

1097 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 0
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 1
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 2
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 3
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 4
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 5
+34 사진
빠른 응답
100% 예금
14 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 88 침실
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 81 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉안야 나나 @ 수 쿰빗-방콕 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 안야 나나 @ 수 쿰빗-방콕 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 32
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트

Anya Nana @ Sukhumvit-Bangkok은 나나 BTS 역에서 도보로 15 분 거리에 있습니다.

에어컨이 완비 된 호텔의 객실은 현대적인 장식으로 꾸며져 있습니다. 각 객실에는 TV와 소형 냉장고가 완비되어 있습니다. 전용 욕실에는 온수 샤워 시설이 있습니다.

C-Shop & Restaurant은 다양한 태국 요리와 세계 각국의 요리를 제공합니다. 룸 서비스도 제공됩니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • FOR AQ Package (Only ) Total of 2 COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
  • 근무 24 시간 간호사
  • 격리 중 (원격 진료 서비스) 동안 건강 관련 요구 사항에 대해 현장에서 인증 된 의료진
  • 일일 건강 모니터링
  • 구급차를 통해 병원으로 이동 (요청시 24 시간 서비스)
  • BKK 또는 DMK 공항과 호텔 간 편도 교통편
  • 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 식사
  • 무료 식수, 커피 및 차 메이커
  • 정기 선별 검사를위한 전용 공간
  • 추가 일품 룸 서비스 메뉴 항목 20 % 할인
  • 모든 세탁 서비스 10 % 할인
모든 AQ 호텔 보기
180개 이상의 AQ 호텔 모두 검색
점수
4.3/5
아주 좋아
기반 14 리뷰
평가
우수한
7
아주 좋아
5
평균
2
가난한
0
무서운
0
안야 나나 @ 수 쿰빗-방콕 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 안야 나나 @ 수 쿰빗-방콕
모든 리뷰보기

🇬🇧Stephen Merrill

검토 23/01/2022
도착 07/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • On time at the airport
  • Efficient testing process
  • Good follow up on test results
  • Excellent assistance with mobility
네거티브
  • Nothing to mention

Very helpful because I need mobility assistance. Helped with uploading day 5 test results even though I had already checked out

🇪🇸Victor Augusto VALLMITJANA MUNOZ

검토 30/12/2021
도착 14/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room

Ok !!! Within expected. After a week, I made a query to the Hotel related to the Self-Test and they answered my questions quickly

🇬🇧Colin Whitby

검토 29/12/2021
도착 13/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Very well organised
네거티브
  • We had to ask for our fest results even though they had been sent to the hotel earlier.

The whole system from the airport to the hotel was very well organised, no hassles from the time we arrived.

🇲🇾Pang Jen Hui

검토 13/12/2021
도착 26/11/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Friendly staff and good coordination with the hospital on doing the covid test
네거티브
  • Not happy as no one inform me about the result until I ask the next day, apparently result came out the same day

Value for money compare to other hotels in bangkok, clean and comfortable room, food is nice too, coordination with transport and test is really great, drive thru test then only send you back to hotel

🇿🇦Damien Jason Labuschagne

검토 18/10/2021
도착 02/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Friendly staff
  • Amazing food
  • Perfect procedures

Thank you so much to the staff of Anya Nana hotel for the most incredible start to our venture in this beautiful country Thailand!!

🇬🇧Cledwyh Watkin

검토 20/09/2021
도착 29/08/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Complained one meal was cold,replaced within 30 minutes.
  • Staff very helpful
  • Good internet speed.
  • Allowed to buy from 7 eleven.
  • Plenty of tea, coffee and drinking water.

Good size room, bed very good.Good internet speed. Due to a non covid illness the staff arrainged for the nurse to call who contacted a Doctor.Medication was delivered to my room which solved the problem.Very fast responce from all. I did complain about a meal being cold,the meal was replaced within 30 minutes. All in all a very good stay given the currant situation.

🇺🇸Ryan Mooney

검토 19/09/2021
도착 02/09/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Staff was kind and helpful.
  • Nurse staff were gentile with swabs.
  • Was fairly clean except for floors.
네거티브
  • Food was horrible in my opinion.
  • Showers were not maintained well and leaked on bathroom floor.
  • "Work" area was way too small. Just a tiny desk and wood chair.

For a budged place it was fairly clean and comfortable. The staff were VERY polite. While we had several complaints they were happy to accommodate and did so in a timely manner. That was one of the reasons we chose this place over others.

After the first 3-4days both the toilets (family joined rooms) started gurgling and we had to move rooms. When we got to the new room the shower in my room did not work. They offered to have someone look but after switching rooms we were uncomfortable having a staff in the room while we were there. Once we switched rooms the internet was horrible. They sent up a SIM card router but I had to reset it constantly to keep connected. They sent up a tech to fix the main internet and it worked well after that. Again the staff stepped up to resolve issues promptly.

For me the food was not even decent. I previously worked in a school in Thailand that had better cafeteria food. The only meals I was able to finish were the ones with allot of curry.

The beds and bathrooms were clean but the floors were dusty and there was no broom to clean up after ourselves. Lots of hair etc. on the floor before we left.

Once again I would like to thank the staff and nurse staff for their good service and for accommodating our complaints. =]

🇲🇲Shwe Yee

검토 01/09/2021
도착 31/07/2021
2.6 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Front office staff are nice and helpful.
  • Big room
  • They will arrange if you want to buy from 7/11 with 20% surcharge.
  • They will go and exchange money for free during quarantine
네거티브
  • No amenities in prior.
  • Charged for ear cotton buds.
  • Room not properly clean (dusty floor)
  • Mean kitchen stuffs.

This hotel have amenities problem. No slipper, no toothbrush, no toothpaste, no handtowel, no hairdryer, no ear cotton buds, no quarantine facility (detergent, iron, etc). We needed to ask one by one, and they charged 20 Baht for ear cotton buds. Kitchen stuffs are so mean. They changed the menu as their will and not informed. Sometimes, some items were missing. Most importantly, they spoke with no manner.

🇧🇷Larissa Souza Dourado Caracho

검토 25/08/2021
도착 10/08/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Food
  • Aq security
  • Swab tests
  • WhatsApp support
네거티브
  • Slow wifi

The hotel was nice. The room was cleaned and the staff really supportive and available for my needs. The down side was only the slow wifi connection

🇹🇭Thawat Preedaphol

검토 20/07/2021
도착 02/07/2022
4.3 Deluxe Room

방에 전자 레인지가 필요하고 때로는 배가 고프지 않지만 나중에 먹을 뜨거운 음식이 필요합니다.

🇫🇮Pertti Fält

검토 09/07/2021
도착 18/06/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • 세븐일레븐 서비스
네거티브
  • 침대에 새 시트가 없습니다.

모든 종류의 긴 시간, 2 주 그러나 서비스가 시간을 쉽게 만들었습니다.,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

🇳🇿Alister Hamlin

검토 27/04/2021
도착 11/04/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • 좋은 태국 음식
  • 좋은 영어 영화를 찾았습니다.
  • 99 %의 시간 동안 Wi-Fi가 훌륭합니다.
네거티브
  • 때때로 손님이 많은 소음을냅니다
  • 영국식 아침 식사에 신경 쓰지 마세요

좋고 직원들이 최선을 다해 도와줍니다 좋은 샤워와 충분한 음식 나는 매일 내 커피로 신선한 우유를 얻을 수 있었고 커피를 좋아한다면 당신에게 가져다 줄 것을 추천합니다. 무엇보다도 그것은 어디에서나 방에 갇혀있을 수있는 좋은 경험이었습니다. 직원에게 감사합니다 👍😁

🇮🇷MR.RABBANI SAMAN

검토 09/03/2021
도착 08/02/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • 매우 깨끗하고 편안한 곳.
네거티브
  • 창문이 열리지 않아 신선한 공기가 필요합니다.

더 많은 식사, 특히 할랄 식품이 필요합니다. 호텔 직원의 서비스에 매우 인상적이며 매우 유용합니다.

🇹🇭Kanta Mettaprasert

검토 05/03/2021
도착 08/02/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • 친절한 직원과 서비스가 좋습니다.
네거티브
  • 방 밖으로 나갈 수 없지만 이해합니다.

직원들은 매우 친절하고 도움이됩니다. 충전 어댑터를 구입해달라고 요청하면 과충전이 아닌 합리적인 가격으로 제공 할 수 있습니다. 호텔 직원은 매우 친절하고 멋진 서비스입니다. 모든 것이 괜찮습니다. ASQ를위한 저예산 호텔을 찾고 있다면 여기를 선택하는 것이 좋습니다.

Hotel Offer Brochure

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

74 Sukhumvit Soi 3 Road, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

