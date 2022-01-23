총 AQ 호텔 객실 88 침실
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 32m²
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 커넥팅 룸
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
Anya Nana @ Sukhumvit-Bangkok은 나나 BTS 역에서 도보로 15 분 거리에 있습니다.
에어컨이 완비 된 호텔의 객실은 현대적인 장식으로 꾸며져 있습니다. 각 객실에는 TV와 소형 냉장고가 완비되어 있습니다. 전용 욕실에는 온수 샤워 시설이 있습니다.
C-Shop & Restaurant은 다양한 태국 요리와 세계 각국의 요리를 제공합니다. 룸 서비스도 제공됩니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- FOR AQ Package (Only ) Total of 2 COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
- 근무 24 시간 간호사
- 격리 중 (원격 진료 서비스) 동안 건강 관련 요구 사항에 대해 현장에서 인증 된 의료진
- 일일 건강 모니터링
- 구급차를 통해 병원으로 이동 (요청시 24 시간 서비스)
- BKK 또는 DMK 공항과 호텔 간 편도 교통편
- 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 식사
- 무료 식수, 커피 및 차 메이커
- 정기 선별 검사를위한 전용 공간
- 추가 일품 룸 서비스 메뉴 항목 20 % 할인
- 모든 세탁 서비스 10 % 할인
안야 나나 @ 수 쿰빗-방콕
4.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- On time at the airport
- Efficient testing process
- Good follow up on test results
- Excellent assistance with mobility
Very helpful because I need mobility assistance. Helped with uploading day 5 test results even though I had already checked out
4.8 Deluxe Room
Ok !!! Within expected. After a week, I made a query to the Hotel related to the Self-Test and they answered my questions quickly
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
- We had to ask for our fest results even though they had been sent to the hotel earlier.
The whole system from the airport to the hotel was very well organised, no hassles from the time we arrived.
3.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Friendly staff and good coordination with the hospital on doing the covid test
- Not happy as no one inform me about the result until I ask the next day, apparently result came out the same day
Value for money compare to other hotels in bangkok, clean and comfortable room, food is nice too, coordination with transport and test is really great, drive thru test then only send you back to hotel
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- Friendly staff
- Amazing food
- Perfect procedures
Thank you so much to the staff of Anya Nana hotel for the most incredible start to our venture in this beautiful country Thailand!!
4.9 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- Complained one meal was cold,replaced within 30 minutes.
- Staff very helpful
- Good internet speed.
- Allowed to buy from 7 eleven.
- Plenty of tea, coffee and drinking water.
Good size room, bed very good.Good internet speed.
Due to a non covid illness the staff arrainged for the nurse to call who contacted a Doctor.Medication was delivered to my room which solved the problem.Very fast responce from all.
I did complain about a meal being cold,the meal was replaced within 30 minutes.
All in all a very good stay given the currant situation.
3.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Staff was kind and helpful.
- Nurse staff were gentile with swabs.
- Was fairly clean except for floors.
- Food was horrible in my opinion.
- Showers were not maintained well and leaked on bathroom floor.
- "Work" area was way too small. Just a tiny desk and wood chair.
For a budged place it was fairly clean and comfortable.
The staff were VERY polite. While we had several complaints they were happy to accommodate and did so in a timely manner.
That was one of the reasons we chose this place over others.
After the first 3-4days both the toilets (family joined rooms) started gurgling and we had to move rooms. When we got to the new room the shower in my room did not work. They offered to have someone look but after switching rooms we were uncomfortable having a staff in the room while we were there. Once we switched rooms the internet was horrible. They sent up a SIM card router but I had to reset it constantly to keep connected. They sent up a tech to fix the main internet and it worked well after that. Again the staff stepped up to resolve issues promptly.
For me the food was not even decent. I previously worked in a school in Thailand that had better cafeteria food. The only meals I was able to finish were the ones with allot of curry.
The beds and bathrooms were clean but the floors were dusty and there was no broom to clean up after ourselves. Lots of hair etc. on the floor before we left.
Once again I would like to thank the staff and nurse staff for their good service and for accommodating our complaints. =]
2.6 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Front office staff are nice and helpful.
- Big room
- They will arrange if you want to buy from 7/11 with 20% surcharge.
- They will go and exchange money for free during quarantine
- No amenities in prior.
- Charged for ear cotton buds.
- Room not properly clean (dusty floor)
- Mean kitchen stuffs.
This hotel have amenities problem. No slipper, no toothbrush, no toothpaste, no handtowel, no hairdryer, no ear cotton buds, no quarantine facility (detergent, iron, etc). We needed to ask one by one, and they charged 20 Baht for ear cotton buds.
Kitchen stuffs are so mean. They changed the menu as their will and not informed. Sometimes, some items were missing. Most importantly, they spoke with no manner.
4.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Food
- Aq security
- Swab tests
- WhatsApp support
The hotel was nice. The room was cleaned and the staff really supportive and available for my needs. The down side was only the slow wifi connection
4.3 Deluxe Room
방에 전자 레인지가 필요하고 때로는 배가 고프지 않지만 나중에 먹을 뜨거운 음식이 필요합니다.
4.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
모든 종류의 긴 시간, 2 주 그러나 서비스가 시간을 쉽게 만들었습니다.,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 좋은 태국 음식
- 좋은 영어 영화를 찾았습니다.
- 99 %의 시간 동안 Wi-Fi가 훌륭합니다.
- 때때로 손님이 많은 소음을냅니다
- 영국식 아침 식사에 신경 쓰지 마세요
좋고 직원들이 최선을 다해 도와줍니다
좋은 샤워와 충분한 음식
나는 매일 내 커피로 신선한 우유를 얻을 수 있었고 커피를 좋아한다면 당신에게 가져다 줄 것을 추천합니다.
무엇보다도 그것은 어디에서나 방에 갇혀있을 수있는 좋은 경험이었습니다. 직원에게 감사합니다 👍😁
4.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
- 창문이 열리지 않아 신선한 공기가 필요합니다.
더 많은 식사, 특히 할랄 식품이 필요합니다. 호텔 직원의 서비스에 매우 인상적이며 매우 유용합니다.
4.7 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
직원들은 매우 친절하고 도움이됩니다. 충전 어댑터를 구입해달라고 요청하면 과충전이 아닌 합리적인 가격으로 제공 할 수 있습니다. 호텔 직원은 매우 친절하고 멋진 서비스입니다. 모든 것이 괜찮습니다. ASQ를위한 저예산 호텔을 찾고 있다면 여기를 선택하는 것이 좋습니다.