총 AQ 호텔 객실 166 침실
파트너 병원 Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong은 빠통 베이의 고층 빌딩이 내려다 보이는 258 개의 객실과 스위트 룸으로 구성되어 있습니다. 이 호텔은 Patong의 중심부에 위치하고 있으며 Jungceylon 쇼핑 센터, Bangla Road의 도보 거리와 가깝고 해변에서 도보로 단 3 분 거리에 있습니다. 이 호텔은 현대적인 시설, 개인 서비스 및 국제적 수준의 편안함으로 유명합니다. 객실은 오늘날 세계 여행객의 다양한 요구를 염두에두고 설계되었습니다. 비즈니스, 레저, 가족, 그룹, 커플 등 모든 세부 사항과 편의 시설이 모두에게 적합하다는 것을 알게 될 것입니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 푸켓 국제 공항에서 호텔까지 왕복 공항 교통편 1 회 (최대 : 밴당 5 명)
- 발코니가 딸린 완비 된 개인 실
- 식사 : 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사가 포함 된 풀 보드 (선택 메뉴에서 / 객실로 배달)
- 3 일마다 객실 청소
- 무료 고속 인터넷
- 간호 서비스 24 시간
- 간호사 감독으로 매일 2 회 체온 확인 및 건강 모니터링
- 2 회 (PCR 테스트) 방콕 병원 Siriroj의 의사가 5 일과 13 일에 재산에서 COVID-19 선별 검사를 실시했습니다.
- 관찰중인 각 환자의 상태에 대한 증명서 보고서 (의료 증명서)
- 환자 석방 전 13 일에 COVID-19 무료 인증서 인증서 (Fit to Fly 인증서)
슬립 위드 미 호텔 디자인 호텔 @ 파통
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 슬립 위드 미 호텔 디자인 호텔 @ 파통모든 리뷰보기
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi
긍정적
- Location for this hotel is really good and quiet. Not far from anywhere just 5 minutes walking for anywhere you want to go
I strongly advise to take this hotel and next visit for me on April for sure will be here again and thank for all amazing stuff working on this hotel
4.7 Suite Room
긍정적네거티브
Nice empoyees, cheap good food. Very nice and polite staff, all the way from the cleaners to the frontdesk.
4.3 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Friendly staff
- Nice with the rooftop bar
The overall impression of the hotel is very positive.It is priceworthy and i can recommend it for travellers WHO want a decent hotel to a fair price