PATTAYA TEST & GO

라빈 드라 비치 리조트 & 스파 - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.4

547 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa - Image 0
Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa - Image 1
Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa - Image 2
Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa - Image 3
Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa - Image 4
Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa - Image 5
+32 사진
빠른 응답
฿5,000 예금
7 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 100 침실
파트너 병원 Bangkok Hospital Pattaya

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉라빈 드라 비치 리조트 & 스파 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 라빈 드라 비치 리조트 & 스파 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Booking.com Na Jomtien 추천 숙소 분주 한 파타야 시티에서 차로 단 15 분 거리에 Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa가 있습니다. 숙박 시설, 시설 및 전통적인 태국 식 환대로 편안함과 평온함을 제공합니다.

저층 식민지 스타일로 꾸며진 Ravindra의 객실은 풀 사이드, 정원 또는 바다 전망을 제공하는 전용 발코니가있는 고전적인 태국 스타일로 디자인되었습니다. 편의 시설로는 DVD 플레이어와 Wi-Fi 인터넷 접속이 있습니다.

상쾌한 음료를 마시 며 수영장 옆에서 휴식을 취하고 일광욕을 즐기거나 조금만 걸어 가면 조금만 걸어 가면 좀 티엔 비치를 따라 가실 수 있습니다. 아름답게 조경 된 리조트는 또한 당신을 만족시키고 만족시킬 수있는 피트니스 센터와 스파를 갖추고 있습니다.

Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa는 신선한 해산물부터 가라오케 칵테일에 이르기까지 6 가지 음식 및 음료 옵션을 제공합니다.

The Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa는 호텔 셔틀 및 탁아 서비스와 같은 다양한 서비스도 제공하여보다 편안한 숙박을 제공합니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 체류 기간 동안 24 시간 근무하는 전문 간호 서비스
  • 구금 15 일 (14 박)에 진단서 발급과 함께 건강 검진 서비스
  • 수술 용 마스크, 손 소독 용 알코올 1 병, 디지털 개인 온도계
  • 검역 2 일, 6 일, 12 일에 인후 및 비 인두 면봉으로 COVID-19 탐지 서비스
  • 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 식사
  • 무제한 Wi-Fi 인터넷
  • LED TV
  • 커피, 차, 주전자
  • 매일 생수 2 병
  • 리무진 서비스, 공항에서 호텔까지 편도 픽업
  • 세탁 서비스 10 % 할인 / 식음료 20 % 할인
모든 AQ 호텔 보기
180개 이상의 AQ 호텔 모두 검색
점수
4.5/5
우수한
기반 7 리뷰
평가
우수한
4
아주 좋아
3
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
라빈 드라 비치 리조트 & 스파 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 라빈 드라 비치 리조트 & 스파
모든 리뷰보기

🇬🇧Terence R. Chick

검토 07/02/2022
도착 22/01/2022
4.3 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • A pleasant ‘stay’ considering the government’s constraints.
네거티브
  • None. It had to be done. Would have preferred balcony had some sunshine.

Would stay here again, but outside quarantine restrictions. Otherwise not that unpleasant. And food was varied and enjoyable.

🇬🇧Thomas Rippon

검토 26/08/2021
도착 11/08/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Food
  • Balcony
  • Cleanliness
네거티브
  • Wifi

Very nice room with pool-view balcony. Relaxing place to spend 2 weeks. The food is very good with a choice of Thai/Western for each meal. Room well equipped with lots of water, toiletries, towels, bedding etc. I did not need to request anything. Microwave in room. Only small complaint was the quality of the wifi/internet

🇫🇷Laurent BONET

검토 19/08/2021
도착 03/08/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Very accurate health monitoring
  • Quarantine rules strictly implemented
  • Tasty meals
  • Balcony with nice view on the swimming pools and on the greens
  • Kind and ready to help staff
네거티브
  • None

Our quarantine stay in Ravindra beach resort was quite pleasant in spite of the quarantine rules. The 2 weeks seemed to be much shorter. We could work thanks to the good WiFi connection. The staff provided gym mat upon our request so we could have our workout sessions on the balcony. The place was very quiet. Low buildings hidden in the greens, with direct access to the beach. We are staying at least one more week in this hotel as we feel very comfortable here. Highly recommendable.

🇩🇪Jan Thomas

검토 11/08/2021
도착 25/07/2021
4.2 Family Suite 1 Bedroom
긍정적     
  • Large and comfortable rooms
  • Large balcony
네거티브
  • Sometimes you could only choose between fish and fish dishes (Lunch or dinner). For a non-fish eater, the choice was limited.

The stay was very pleasant despite the restrictions. The 14 days passed quickly. The hotel can be recommended for the quarantine period.

🇮🇳Rajesh Punjabi

검토 13/05/2021
도착 28/04/2021
4.6 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • 좋은 직원
네거티브
  • 무스 기

좋은 호텔, 직원은 주문, 긍정적 인 태도에 대해 매우 훌륭하고 훌륭한 서비스입니다. 발코니에 서있을 때 너무 많은 무기.

🇵🇰Omer Abdul haye

검토 04/05/2021
도착 20/04/2021
4.3 Pool Villa 1 Bedroom
긍정적     
  • 모든 것이 예상보다 좋았습니다.
네거티브
  • 유일한 나쁜 점은 낮은 Wi-Fi 신호였습니다.

리조트는 놀라운 직원으로 매우 깨끗했습니다. 또한 거기 파트너 병원 (방콕 파타야)의 서비스가 매우 좋았습니다.

🇺🇸Benjamin Hoffman

검토 25/04/2021
도착 09/04/2021
4.8 Superior Room
긍정적     
  • 아름다운 전망과 방, 매우 친절한 서비스, 해변 시간을 좋아했습니다.
네거티브
  • 일반적으로 격리는 충분하지 않지만 더 많은 해변 시간이 좋았을 것이며 첫 번째 Covid 테스트 이후에 보장되었습니다.

10 일 격리를 보내는 가장 좋은 방법입니다. 매우 깨끗하고 음식이 최고였습니다! WiFi는 조금 더 강할 수 있지만 훨씬 더 좋은 발코니를 즐겼습니다. 정말 멋져 보이기 때문에 모든 시설을 자유롭게 사용할 수있을 때 돌아올 수 있기를 바랍니다. 직원과 도움을 주신 모든 분들께 감사드립니다. 더 많은 해변 시간을 좋아할 것입니다 :)

Hotel Offer Brochure

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

246 Moo 4, Sukhumvit Road, KM 157, Na Jomtien, Pattya, Sattahip, Chonburi, 20250 Na Jomtien, Thailand

파트너 호텔

ASTER 호텔 & 레지던스
8.4
평가
504 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J 인스파이어 드 호텔 파타야
8.4
평가
1261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베스트 벨라 파타야
7.7
평가
173 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

앰배서더 시티 좀 티엔 호텔
8.1
평가
2312 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
패밀리 비치 호텔
8.2
평가
637 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
3z 풀 빌라 앤 호텔
8.3
평가
22 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
씨 투 풀 빌라
8.4
평가
3843 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Jomtien Holiday Inn Hotel
8
평가
361 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
파타야 파크 비치 리조트
8.3
평가
995 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
시트러스 그란데 파타야
7
평가
216 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Hotel
6.2
평가
11 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU