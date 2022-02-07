총 AQ 호텔 객실 100 침실
파트너 병원 Bangkok Hospital Pattaya
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 라빈 드라 비치 리조트 & 스파 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 라빈 드라 비치 리조트 & 스파 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Booking.com Na Jomtien 추천 숙소 분주 한 파타야 시티에서 차로 단 15 분 거리에 Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa가 있습니다. 숙박 시설, 시설 및 전통적인 태국 식 환대로 편안함과 평온함을 제공합니다.
저층 식민지 스타일로 꾸며진 Ravindra의 객실은 풀 사이드, 정원 또는 바다 전망을 제공하는 전용 발코니가있는 고전적인 태국 스타일로 디자인되었습니다. 편의 시설로는 DVD 플레이어와 Wi-Fi 인터넷 접속이 있습니다.
상쾌한 음료를 마시 며 수영장 옆에서 휴식을 취하고 일광욕을 즐기거나 조금만 걸어 가면 조금만 걸어 가면 좀 티엔 비치를 따라 가실 수 있습니다. 아름답게 조경 된 리조트는 또한 당신을 만족시키고 만족시킬 수있는 피트니스 센터와 스파를 갖추고 있습니다.
Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa는 신선한 해산물부터 가라오케 칵테일에 이르기까지 6 가지 음식 및 음료 옵션을 제공합니다.
The Ravindra Beach Resort & Spa는 호텔 셔틀 및 탁아 서비스와 같은 다양한 서비스도 제공하여보다 편안한 숙박을 제공합니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 체류 기간 동안 24 시간 근무하는 전문 간호 서비스
- 구금 15 일 (14 박)에 진단서 발급과 함께 건강 검진 서비스
- 수술 용 마스크, 손 소독 용 알코올 1 병, 디지털 개인 온도계
- 검역 2 일, 6 일, 12 일에 인후 및 비 인두 면봉으로 COVID-19 탐지 서비스
- 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 식사
- 무제한 Wi-Fi 인터넷
- LED TV
- 커피, 차, 주전자
- 매일 생수 2 병
- 리무진 서비스, 공항에서 호텔까지 편도 픽업
- 세탁 서비스 10 % 할인 / 식음료 20 % 할인
라빈 드라 비치 리조트 & 스파
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 라빈 드라 비치 리조트 & 스파모든 리뷰보기
4.3 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- A pleasant ‘stay’ considering the government’s constraints.
- None. It had to be done. Would have preferred balcony had some sunshine.
Would stay here again, but outside quarantine restrictions. Otherwise not that unpleasant. And food was varied and enjoyable.
4.7 Deluxe Room
긍정적 네거티브
Very nice room with pool-view balcony. Relaxing place to spend 2 weeks. The food is very good with a choice of Thai/Western for each meal. Room well equipped with lots of water, toiletries, towels, bedding etc. I did not need to request anything. Microwave in room. Only small complaint was the quality of the wifi/internet
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Very accurate health monitoring
- Quarantine rules strictly implemented
- Tasty meals
- Balcony with nice view on the swimming pools and on the greens
- Kind and ready to help staff
Our quarantine stay in Ravindra beach resort was quite pleasant in spite of the quarantine rules. The 2 weeks seemed to be much shorter.
We could work thanks to the good WiFi connection.
The staff provided gym mat upon our request so we could have our workout sessions on the balcony.
The place was very quiet. Low buildings hidden in the greens, with direct access to the beach.
We are staying at least one more week in this hotel as we feel very comfortable here.
Highly recommendable.
4.2 Family Suite 1 Bedroom
긍정적
네거티브
- Large and comfortable rooms
- Large balcony
- Sometimes you could only choose between fish and fish dishes (Lunch or dinner). For a non-fish eater, the choice was limited.
The stay was very pleasant despite the restrictions. The 14 days passed quickly. The hotel can be recommended for the quarantine period.
4.6 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
좋은 호텔, 직원은 주문, 긍정적 인 태도에 대해 매우 훌륭하고 훌륭한 서비스입니다. 발코니에 서있을 때 너무 많은 무기.
4.3 Pool Villa 1 Bedroom
긍정적 네거티브
- 유일한 나쁜 점은 낮은 Wi-Fi 신호였습니다.
리조트는 놀라운 직원으로 매우 깨끗했습니다. 또한 거기 파트너 병원 (방콕 파타야)의 서비스가 매우 좋았습니다.
4.8 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 아름다운 전망과 방, 매우 친절한 서비스, 해변 시간을 좋아했습니다.
- 일반적으로 격리는 충분하지 않지만 더 많은 해변 시간이 좋았을 것이며 첫 번째 Covid 테스트 이후에 보장되었습니다.
10 일 격리를 보내는 가장 좋은 방법입니다. 매우 깨끗하고 음식이 최고였습니다! WiFi는 조금 더 강할 수 있지만 훨씬 더 좋은 발코니를 즐겼습니다. 정말 멋져 보이기 때문에 모든 시설을 자유롭게 사용할 수있을 때 돌아올 수 있기를 바랍니다. 직원과 도움을 주신 모든 분들께 감사드립니다. 더 많은 해변 시간을 좋아할 것입니다 :)