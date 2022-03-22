PHUKET TEST & GO

오크 우드 호텔 저니 허브 푸켓 - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
7.9

557 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket - Image 0
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket - Image 1
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket - Image 2
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket - Image 3
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket - Image 4
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket - Image 5
+39 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket is no longer operating as an ASLQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

빠통 비치에 위치한 Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket은 빠통 비치에서 1km 이내의 거리에 있으며, 레스토랑, 무료 전용 주차장, 야외 수영장 및 피트니스 센터를 보유하고 있습니다. 바가있는이 숙소는 정원뿐만 아니라 공용 라운지도 보유하고 있습니다. 숙소는 24 시간 프런트 데스크, 셔틀 서비스, 룸 서비스, 숙소 전역에서 이용 가능한 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다.

모든 객실은 에어컨, 위성 채널이 편성 된 평면 TV, 냉장고, 주전자, 비데, 헤어 드라이어 및 책상을 갖추고 있습니다. 호텔의 객실은 샤워 시설과 무료 세면 도구가 구비 된 전용 욕실을 갖추고 있으며, 도시 전망을 제공합니다. Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket의 모든 객실은 휴식 공간을 갖추고 있습니다.

매일 숙박 시설에서 유럽식 및 조식 뷔페를 드실 수 있습니다.

Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket은 일광욕 테라스를 제공합니다.

호텔 인근의 인기 명소로는 빠통 복싱 경기장, 정 실론 쇼핑 센터, 반잔 청과 시장 등이 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket에서 25km 떨어진 푸켓 국제 공항입니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 총 2 건의 COVID-19 선별 검사 (RT – PCR)
  • Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket에 근무하는 24 시간 간호사
  • 격리 상태에서 건강 관련 요구 사항에 대해 현장에서 인증 된 의료진
  • 일일 건강 모니터링
  • 방에 얼굴 마스크, 알코올 젤 및 온도계
  • 관찰중인 각 환자의 상태에 대한 정기 공식 보고서 발행
  • 환자 석방 전 14 일에 공식 COVID-19 무료 증명서
  • 모든 식사 포함 (아침, 점심, 저녁)
  • 하루에 물병 4 개
  • 스마트 TV, 프리미엄 채널
  • 10 % 할인-룸 서비스
  • 무료 공항 픽업
  • Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Pattaya 또는 Oakwood Residences Sukhumvit 24, Bangkok의 1 박 무료 숙박 바우처 (2021 년 10 월 31 일 숙박까지 유효)
  • THB 650 net에서 요가 매트 사전 구매
  • 추가 비용으로 세탁 서비스를 이용하실 수 있습니다.
  • 더 나은 온도 제어를위한 개별 분할 형 에어컨
  • 모든 방의 PPE 키트
  • 호텔에서 병원까지 자동차로 35 분
  • 구급차를 통해 병원으로 이동 (요청시 24 시간 서비스)
주소 /지도

240/8, Pungmuang Sai Kor Road, Tambon Patong, Kathu District, Phuket, 83150 Patong Beach, Thailand

