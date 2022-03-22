Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
빠통 비치에 위치한 Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket은 빠통 비치에서 1km 이내의 거리에 있으며, 레스토랑, 무료 전용 주차장, 야외 수영장 및 피트니스 센터를 보유하고 있습니다. 바가있는이 숙소는 정원뿐만 아니라 공용 라운지도 보유하고 있습니다. 숙소는 24 시간 프런트 데스크, 셔틀 서비스, 룸 서비스, 숙소 전역에서 이용 가능한 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다.
모든 객실은 에어컨, 위성 채널이 편성 된 평면 TV, 냉장고, 주전자, 비데, 헤어 드라이어 및 책상을 갖추고 있습니다. 호텔의 객실은 샤워 시설과 무료 세면 도구가 구비 된 전용 욕실을 갖추고 있으며, 도시 전망을 제공합니다. Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket의 모든 객실은 휴식 공간을 갖추고 있습니다.
매일 숙박 시설에서 유럽식 및 조식 뷔페를 드실 수 있습니다.
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket은 일광욕 테라스를 제공합니다.
호텔 인근의 인기 명소로는 빠통 복싱 경기장, 정 실론 쇼핑 센터, 반잔 청과 시장 등이 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket에서 25km 떨어진 푸켓 국제 공항입니다.
240/8, Pungmuang Sai Kor Road, Tambon Patong, Kathu District, Phuket, 83150 Patong Beach, Thailand