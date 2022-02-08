PATTAYA TEST & GO

Z Through By The Zign Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.3

1755レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Z Through By The Zign Hotel - Image 0
Z Through By The Zign Hotel - Image 1
Z Through By The Zign Hotel - Image 2
Z Through By The Zign Hotel - Image 3
Z Through By The Zign Hotel - Image 4
Z Through By The Zign Hotel - Image 5
+38 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This unique property in Pattaya has rooms designed around the concept of love, with each space expressing an emotion. Located in a quiet soi, guests of Z Through By The Zign Hotel are given the perfect surroundings to relax and get away from their everyday routine. A 15-minute walk will lead you to the Healthland Spa and Massage for a feel of pure relaxation. Sanctuary of Truth and Hat Naklua Beach are also within walking distance from the hotel. Much more is on offer around Pattaya from water sports and golf to shopping and zoos. Z Through By The Zign Hotel is an impressive boutique property that is bound to meet all your expectations of an excellent holiday hotel. This is all accomplished with 24-hour room service, concierge, and meeting facilities. A coffee shop and poolside bar provide an excellent place for a chill drink.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Z Through By The Zign Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Z Through By The Zign Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

555/74 Moo.5, 12 Naklua Rd., Banglamung, Chonburi, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
との評価
611 レビュー
から ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
との評価
2305 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
との評価
659 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
との評価
5085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
との評価
4921 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
との評価
1288 レビュー
から ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
との評価
3486 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU