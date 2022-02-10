BANGKOK TEST & GO

Yaks House Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

334レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
Yaks House Hostel - Image 0
Yaks House Hostel - Image 1
Yaks House Hostel - Image 2
Yaks House Hostel - Image 3
Yaks House Hostel - Image 4
Yaks House Hostel - Image 5
+20 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the shopping, sightseeing, restaurants district of Bangkok, YAKS hostel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 21 km away, this 3-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by YAKS hostel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's billiards, garden, games room are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, YAKS hostel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Yaks House Hostelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Yaks House Hostel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

26/11-13 Arun Amarin Road Bangkok Noi Bangkok 10700, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10700

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
との評価
1324 レビュー
から ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
との評価
1352 レビュー
から ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
との評価
3583 レビュー
から ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
との評価
609 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
との評価
2062 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
との評価
1763 レビュー
から ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
2605 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU