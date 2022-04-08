PATTAYA TEST & GO

Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6

1030レビューによる評価
更新日 April 8, 2022
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 0
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 1
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 2
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 3
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 4
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences - Image 5
+21 写真

追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences is a family-run, European-styled hotel located on a quiet side street just off the main road. The hotel offers easy access to nearby recreational facilities including bowling, water sports, a shooting range, and several golf courses. All rooms have a private balcony or patio and are modernly equipped with a refrigerator, flat screen TV, DVD player, and microwave. Wi-Fi internet is available on request but limited to two hours per day. The Grappa restaurant is particularly good for breakfast, and the hotel also has a well-equipped gym and outdoor pool.

すべてのホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Woodlands Suites Serviced Residencesゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Woodlands Suites Serviced Residences
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

172/3 Moo 5, Soi Naklua 22, Pattaya City, Naklua, Banglamung, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

パートナーホテル

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4
との評価
1094 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
との評価
611 レビュー
から ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
との評価
645 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
との評価
261 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Amari Pattaya
8.4
との評価
5085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
との評価
4921 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
との評価
1288 レビュー
から ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
との評価
412 レビュー
から ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
との評価
2305 レビュー
から ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
との評価
593 レビュー
から ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
との評価
659 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU