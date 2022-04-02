KRABI TEST & GO

White Sand House Krabi - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
8.6

185レビューによる評価
更新日 April 2, 2022
White Sand House Krabi - Image 0
White Sand House Krabi - Image 1
White Sand House Krabi - Image 2
White Sand House Krabi - Image 3
White Sand House Krabi - Image 4
White Sand House Krabi - Image 5
+47 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-positioned in Klong Muang, white sand halal house krabi is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Krabi. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. White sand halal house krabi also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Krabi. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, private check in/check out can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, towels, umbrella, closet, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include boats, canoe, snorkeling, private beach, diving are designed for escape and relaxation. White sand halal house krabi is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
White Sand House Krabiゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す White Sand House Krabi
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

231 Moo 3 T.Nongtalay A. Muang, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

アマリボーグクラビ
8.6
との評価
541 レビュー
から ฿-1
Alisea Pool Villas
8.6
との評価
180 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビアクアマリンリゾート
7.9
との評価
755 レビュー
から ฿-1
アナンタブリンリゾート
8.2
との評価
1479 レビュー
から ฿-1
スモールリゾート
8.1
との評価
900 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビラプラヤリゾート
8
との評価
1021 レビュー
から ฿-1
チャダタイビレッジ
7.9
との評価
691 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU