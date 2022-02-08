KRABI TEST & GO

Whalecome Aonang Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9

149レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Whalecome Aonang Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Whalecome Aonang Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Whalecome Aonang Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Whalecome Aonang Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Whalecome Aonang Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Whalecome Aonang Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+35 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking request sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Krabi, you'll feel right at home at Whalecome Aonang Resort as it offers quality accommodation and great service. The excitement of the city center is only away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Whalecome Aonang Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Guests can enjoy on-site features like daily housekeeping, luggage storage, car park, airport transfer, tours. The ambiance of Whalecome Aonang Resort is reflected in every guestroom. complimentary tea, towels, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, flat screen television are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Whalecome Aonang Resort.

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Whalecome Aonang Resort (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Whalecome Aonang Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

926 Moo2 T.Aonang A.Muang Krabi, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

