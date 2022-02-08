PATTAYA TEST & GO

Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.6

626レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Pattaya, Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Takara Massage, Chanya Medical Clinic Jomtien, Smile Massage. The facilities and services provided by Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, facilities for disabled guests, express check-in/check-out. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), whirlpool bathtub, non smoking rooms to please the most discerning guest. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Welcome World Beach Resort & Spa is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.

住所/地図

439/8 Moo 12, Thuppraya Rd. T.Nongprue A.Banglamung, Dong Tarn Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

